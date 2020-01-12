Following Purdue forward Trevion Williams' 36-point career-high performance on Thursday against the Wolverines, U-M head coach Juwan Howard cited his "stubbornness" as to why he hasn't been bringing double-teams in the post. Meanwhile, opposing big men are putting up career-highs on the Wolverines down low. Today, Minnesota sophomore center Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points on 13-for-18 shooting. The Wolverines played him straight up, like they've been doing, and let him have his way on the offensive end. Five games into the Big Ten schedule, U-M is allowing opposing post players to average 29.8 points per game.

The philosophy of not bringing a help defender is to take away the three-pointers, staying close on the outside shooters when the ball is down low. The Gophers made just four threes (4 for 16), but the 30 from Oturu and 46 points in the paint overall were much more deadly.

We still believe that U-M needs to mix up the looks — bring a double team one time, the next time show one and pull it back. That way, you can keep a guy guessing, and not let him get in a rhythm like U-M has seen all too often. At the very least, you'd hope U-M has practiced giving help in the post, because allowing Minnesota to shoot 55 percent from the field and 68.6 percent on two-pointers.