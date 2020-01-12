Fab Five: Thoughts & Takeaways From Michigan's Loss At Minnesota
The Michigan Wolverines (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) fell at Minnesota (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten) Sunday afternoon at The Barn.
Here's five takeaways from the game.
Still Winless On The Road
U-M's problems today were well beyond just the location of the game, but it's now more than a trend that the Wolverines have failed each time they've played in somebody else's building. U-M is now 0-4 in true road games this season.
We've seen the struggles every road Big Ten team has had this season. Ohio State lost at Minnesota, as well, Michigan State got waxed today at Purdue, etc. But, the Big Ten champion is likely going to be the team that wins the most road games. U-M held serve at home on Thursday against Purdue, but you've got to make up some ground with two losses, and have to win against the second and third tier Big Ten opponents, like Minnesota.
Another Career Day By An Opposing Big Man
Following Purdue forward Trevion Williams' 36-point career-high performance on Thursday against the Wolverines, U-M head coach Juwan Howard cited his "stubbornness" as to why he hasn't been bringing double-teams in the post. Meanwhile, opposing big men are putting up career-highs on the Wolverines down low. Today, Minnesota sophomore center Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points on 13-for-18 shooting. The Wolverines played him straight up, like they've been doing, and let him have his way on the offensive end. Five games into the Big Ten schedule, U-M is allowing opposing post players to average 29.8 points per game.
The philosophy of not bringing a help defender is to take away the three-pointers, staying close on the outside shooters when the ball is down low. The Gophers made just four threes (4 for 16), but the 30 from Oturu and 46 points in the paint overall were much more deadly.
We still believe that U-M needs to mix up the looks — bring a double team one time, the next time show one and pull it back. That way, you can keep a guy guessing, and not let him get in a rhythm like U-M has seen all too often. At the very least, you'd hope U-M has practiced giving help in the post, because allowing Minnesota to shoot 55 percent from the field and 68.6 percent on two-pointers.
