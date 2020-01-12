Senior center Jon Teske got the scoring started with a turnaround jumper to give the Wolverines a 2-0 lead right off the bat this afternoon in Minneapolis.

Senior guard Zavier Simpson hit a little floater in the lane to extend the lead to 4-0, and sophomore forward Brandon Johns made it 7-2 with a three-pointer just before the under-16 timeout.

The Maize and Blue held an 11-5 lead at the first media break.

Freshman guard Franz Wagner continued the hot three-point shooting when he nailed one at 12:56 to put U-M up 16-7, and the Wolverines held a 16-10 edge at the under-12 timeout.

Wagner hit another triple at 11:16 to give U-M a 19-10 advantage, and the three-point parade continued when sophomore guard David DeJulius drained one at 9:47 to put Michigan up 10 (22-12).

The Wolverines held a 25-19 edge at the under-8 timeout, and were shooting 50 percent from the field and 5-of-7 from three at that juncture.

A Teske triple at 5:02 gave the Maize and Blue their biggest lead at 30-19, and the club was 6-of-9 from deep at that point.

Michigan held a 31-26 lead at the under-4 timeout, but Gopher sophomore center Daniel Oturu was carving up U-M's defense, with 18 of his team's 26 points.

Michigan ended the first half horribly, missing its final six shots and allowing Minnesota to head into the locker room on a 9-0 run, with the Maize and Blue only holding a 31-30 lead.