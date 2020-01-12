The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 12
Michigan on TV
What: (No. 17) Maryland @ Michigan
Sport: Women's basketball
When: 12:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN2
***
What: Michigan @ Minnesota
Sport: Men's basketball
When: 1:00 PM ET
Channel: Big Ten Network
Tweets of the day
Michigan cornerback Ambry Thomas (@Tavonn_) is returning to school for his senior year 😈 pic.twitter.com/mnnXNMwy6R— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 12, 2020
All of Michigan’s pending NFL dominoes have now fallen into place:— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 12, 2020
C Cesar Ruiz: NFL
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones: NFL
WR Nico Collins: Return
CB Ambry Thomas: Return
The hard work never stops.#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/MCAVXyYhPM— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 11, 2020
From 1975...— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) January 12, 2020
Freshman QB Rick Leach in action against OSU. https://t.co/6XRjytqi7C
Other than the Neil Snow ad, check out this great block M from the 1902 Cornell-Michigan game program/scorecard (via @umichbentley) more here: https://t.co/Bx8eOsG4ke pic.twitter.com/NeZZA4TXaq— MVictors (@MVictors) January 11, 2020
Don't really colorize photos that often, so it has it's challenges. Pretty happy with these results though. #GoBlue #Old98 pic.twitter.com/Bqu0vZ2HWq— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) January 11, 2020
Big road 🧹🧹🧹 over the 🍀 for @umichhockey!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/96maQ37PDt— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 12, 2020
Summers 🚨— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 12, 2020
Lockwood 🍏
Granowicz 🍏
Michigan 2, Notre Dame 1 pic.twitter.com/MaLL7RHdjt
After 40 minutes... pic.twitter.com/CE5SQQ1Sbt— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 12, 2020
GOAL! Jack Summers gives Michigan the lead, it's 2-1!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/muaZD2ARKP— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 12, 2020
All smiles when @umichhockey scores!!! pic.twitter.com/CSctP4DvDF— Izzy Mann (@imann416) January 12, 2020
Blankenburg 🚨— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 12, 2020
York 🍏
Michigan 1, Notre Dame 1 pic.twitter.com/QX6SRClaIJ
GOAL! Blankenburg from York on the power play! pic.twitter.com/TNTHFSO1i4— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 12, 2020
Coach Mayotte on the ebbs and flows of the 1st pic.twitter.com/LhBoRuyUCh— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) January 11, 2020
Mann (32 saves) and @umichhockey BLANKED No. 14 Notre Dame in the series opener.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 11, 2020
RECAP » https://t.co/sn6l9xB4Ex#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1hugjMU3Xy
Did you know you can stream ALL of the field events LIVE from today's Wolverine Invitational?— Michigan Track & Field / Cross Country (@UMichTrack) January 11, 2020
WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/5XZBbCJAtP#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/SoESeLyyB2
The man in the arena.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 11, 2020
Mason Parris improved to 17-0 on the season with a quick 29-second fall against Christian Rebottaro in the dual's final bout at heavyweight; it was Parris' fifth pin this year.#GoBlue | @umichwrestling pic.twitter.com/Ai9Kcw8k3u
Top Headlines
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Ambry Thomas Will Return for his Senior Season in 2020
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Notes From Dallas Pylon 7v7
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Updates on Former Wolverines in the NBA and NHL
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: UM LB Signee Kalel Mullings on Potentially Playing RB, Jim Harbaugh and More
