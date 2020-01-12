News More News
Michigan on TV

What: (No. 17) Maryland @ Michigan

Sport: Women's basketball

When: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN2

***

What: Michigan @ Minnesota

Sport: Men's basketball

When: 1:00 PM ET

Channel: Big Ten Network

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Ain't this what they been waiting for ... You ready?! #lastride."
— Michigan junior cornerback Ambry Thomas on Instagram last night, announcing his return for his senior season.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Ambry Thomas Will Return for his Senior Season in 2020

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Michigan Recruiting Notes From Dallas Pylon 7v7

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Updates on Former Wolverines in the NBA and NHL

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: UM LB Signee Kalel Mullings on Potentially Playing RB, Jim Harbaugh and More

• Notre Dame Athletics: #14 Irish Edged by Michigan, 3-1

---

