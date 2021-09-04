First Half Recap, Box Score: Michigan 27, Western Michigan 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football is up on Western Michigan, 27-7, after one half of play in the season opener at The Big House. Below, we've provided a recap of how the first half unfolded and the box score. RELATED: Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Behind-The-Scenes Michigan Football Intel Ahead Of Opener

Michigan Wolverines football leads Western Michigan, 27-17, at halftime. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan, which received the opening kickoff, was able to strike first. Facing a 4th down and one on the WMU 18-yard line, Michigan redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins ran it up the gut for four yards. On the next play, second-year freshman back Blake Corum got the Wolverines on the board, catching a pass in the left flat and beating defenders to the corner for a 14-yard score. Redshirt sophomore Jake Moody's point after attempt was good to give the Maize and Blue a 7-0 edge after an 11-play, 75-yard opening drive. On WMU's first offensive series, redshirt sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby converted a 3rd down and two, completing a ball for 18 yards to senior wideout Jaylon Hall to get it deep into Michigan territory (25-yard line). Junior running back La'Darius Jefferson pounded in a two-yard touchdown run with 5:58 to play in the first quarter, tying the game at 7-7. Corum returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards to the WMU 21-yard line. The Wolverines got behind the sticks after a false start penalty, then set up Moody for a 37-yard made field goal three plays later to put Michigan up, 10-7.