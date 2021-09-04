Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football will open its season against in-state MAC opponent Western Michigan Saturday afternoon at The Big House. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh is 4-2 in season openers while coaching the Maize and Blue, and he's 13-4 in openers as a head coach at both the college and professional levels. Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M. (AP Images)

Game Information: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET TV: ESPN On The Call: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline) Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com. Series Facts: The Wolverines and Broncos meet for the eighth time … U-M is 7-0 in the series, with each contest coming inside The Big House … U-M is 115-23-3 in season openers and 33-1 all time against schools from the MAC.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Spread: According to VegasInsider.com, Michigan is a 16.5-point home favorite, after opening as a 17.5-point favorite. Over/Under: The total points over/under is set at 66.5.

Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan

According to Weather.com, the temperature at kickoff will be 73 degrees and will get up to 77 degrees by 4 p.m. ET. The chance of precipitation is projected to be zero percent, and the winds are expected to be blowing from the south at up to nine miles per hour.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan

Chris Balas: Michigan 34, WMU 17 Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 40, WMU 17 Doug Skene: Michigan 24, WMU 20 Doug Karsch: Michigan 38, WMU 24 Click here for our full staff predictions and breakdowns.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci8zc3J0bi0xMGNmNWVjLXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9mbW05OC0xMGNmOTU5LXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci82dDNydC0xMGNkY2ExLXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci8zZmt5Ny0xMGM5YzkzLXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching