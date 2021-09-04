 Michigan Wolverines Football: Betting Line, Predictions, How To Watch Michigan Football vs. Western Michigan
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-04 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football will open its season against in-state MAC opponent Western Michigan Saturday afternoon at The Big House. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh is 4-2 in season openers while coaching the Maize and Blue, and he's 13-4 in openers as a head coach at both the college and professional levels.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games at U-M. (AP Images)

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Behind-The-Scenes Michigan Football Intel Ahead Of Opener

Game Information: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

On The Call: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline)

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: The Wolverines and Broncos meet for the eighth time … U-M is 7-0 in the series, with each contest coming inside The Big House … U-M is 115-23-3 in season openers and 33-1 all time against schools from the MAC.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Spread: According to VegasInsider.com, Michigan is a 16.5-point home favorite, after opening as a 17.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: The total points over/under is set at 66.5.

Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan

According to Weather.com, the temperature at kickoff will be 73 degrees and will get up to 77 degrees by 4 p.m. ET. The chance of precipitation is projected to be zero percent, and the winds are expected to be blowing from the south at up to nine miles per hour.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan

Chris Balas: Michigan 34, WMU 17

Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 40, WMU 17

Doug Skene: Michigan 24, WMU 20

Doug Karsch: Michigan 38, WMU 24

Click here for our full staff predictions and breakdowns.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

• INSIDE THE FORT: Behind-The-Scenes Michigan Football Intel Ahead Of Opener

Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan

• Previewing Michigan Football vs. WMU With A Bronco Insider

• Michigan Football News & Views: On Monday’s (and More) Developments …

• By The Numbers: Michigan's Dominance Over Western Michigan, MAC Opponents

• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan Football And Western Michigan

• Can Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara Play On Sundays?

• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Western Michigan

• All Right Now — U-M Tight End Ready To Prove He's Better Than He's Shown

• Shaun Nua Breaks Down Michigan D-Line, Identifies One Guy To 'Look Out For'

• Michigan's Offensive Identity: Pounding The Ball 'Down Your Throat'

• Michigan Wolverines Football: Surprise Freshman Cracks The Two-Deep

• WMU On High Alert For Where Hutchinson, Hill Line Up On Michigan's Defense

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}