Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan
Michigan Wolverines football will open its season against in-state MAC opponent Western Michigan Saturday afternoon at The Big House. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh is 4-2 in season openers while coaching the Maize and Blue, and he's 13-4 in openers as a head coach at both the college and professional levels.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
On The Call: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: The Wolverines and Broncos meet for the eighth time … U-M is 7-0 in the series, with each contest coming inside The Big House … U-M is 115-23-3 in season openers and 33-1 all time against schools from the MAC.
Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Spread: According to VegasInsider.com, Michigan is a 16.5-point home favorite, after opening as a 17.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: The total points over/under is set at 66.5.
Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan
According to Weather.com, the temperature at kickoff will be 73 degrees and will get up to 77 degrees by 4 p.m. ET. The chance of precipitation is projected to be zero percent, and the winds are expected to be blowing from the south at up to nine miles per hour.
Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan
Chris Balas: Michigan 34, WMU 17
Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 40, WMU 17
Doug Skene: Michigan 24, WMU 20
Doug Karsch: Michigan 38, WMU 24
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• INSIDE THE FORT: Behind-The-Scenes Michigan Football Intel Ahead Of Opener
• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan
• Previewing Michigan Football vs. WMU With A Bronco Insider
• Michigan Football News & Views: On Monday’s (and More) Developments …
• By The Numbers: Michigan's Dominance Over Western Michigan, MAC Opponents
• Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan Football And Western Michigan
• Can Michigan Quarterback Cade McNamara Play On Sundays?
• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Western Michigan
• All Right Now — U-M Tight End Ready To Prove He's Better Than He's Shown
• Shaun Nua Breaks Down Michigan D-Line, Identifies One Guy To 'Look Out For'
• Michigan's Offensive Identity: Pounding The Ball 'Down Your Throat'
• Michigan Wolverines Football: Surprise Freshman Cracks The Two-Deep
• WMU On High Alert For Where Hutchinson, Hill Line Up On Michigan's Defense
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Listening
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
---
