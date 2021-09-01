Michigan's Offensive Identity: Pounding The Ball 'Down Your Throat'

With fans returning to stadiums in full force and more normality back in the lives of many, the 2021 college football season has been as anticipated as any. Michigan redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trevor Keegan, a third-year player who is expected to start at left guard, is "super excited" for Wolverine fans to return to The Big House for Saturday's opener against Western Michigan. But that's not what he's most eager about, with all due respect to the fans. "I’m just excited to run the ball more," Keegan said. Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis proclaimed before fall camp that the Wolverines are determined to use its rushing game more. After all, Michigan possesses a starting running back in redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins who gained 6.2 yards per attempt last season, a second-year freshman speedster in Blake Corum who showed the ability to get to the edge in 2020 and a highly-touted freshman in Donovan Edwards who has turned heads since arriving to campus in January. RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: On Monday’s (and More) Developments … RELATED: 'Really Hungry' Wolverines Hope To Surprise College Football World

Michigan Wolverines football offensive lineman Trevor Keegan played extensive snaps against Penn State last seaosn. (Lon Horwedel)

Leaning more heavily on the run game doesn't mean Michigan isn't committed to improving its passing attack. Redshirt freshman Cade McNamara won the starting quarterback job late last year and hung onto it throughout the offseason, and he's got six 'really good' wide receivers (in addition to the backs and a deep tight end group), to throw to, per head coach Jim Harbaugh. But the Wolverines see an offensive line with potential and a loaded running back room ... and an opportunity to take advantage of those strengths. "Why not?" Keegan wondered aloud while discussing an increased emphasis on the Wolverines' rushing attack. This offseason, Sherrone Moore was promoted from tight ends coach to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. He has a heavy hand in the run game, he revealed earlier in camp, and has made some tweaks. "There are a couple changes in the run game, but it’s nothing too different," Keegan said. "We’re really just honing into our assignments and executing them. "[Moore] brings the juice every day, and he’ll be the first to tell you that’s what he wants to do. He’s been guiding us; he’s been teaching us how to keep our energy up on the days our bodies aren’t feeling great. Props to him." Weeks ago, Gattis revealed that Michigan's offensive identity will be predicated on being "physical, smart and precise." When asked about the identity of the unit, Keegan didn't hesitate with his answer, and it appears he's taken the "physical" piece to heart.

"We’re going to want to run the football, pound it down your throat, we’re going to play physical, we’re going to communicate and we’re going to execute," he said. If Michigan has a starting five along the offensive line for its game against Western Michigan Saturday, it's been kept in house. The Wolverines insist they have enough depth that whoever the group is will perform at a high level. "We’re still juggling the pieces around," Keegan said Tuesday night, just four days before game day. "In camp, we’ve been mixing, matching, putting dudes in and out of the starting lineup." Keegan has played 73 total snaps as a college football player. If he's indeed a starter, he'll likely surpass that number within the first two weeks of the season. After two years of being a backup and a great offseason, he's ready for the moment. "It really set me in my place, that’s for sure," Keegan said of watching from the sidelines. "I came in as a pretty high recruit, thinking I was going to play. It really makes you work harder, so it was pretty good for me."

Notes