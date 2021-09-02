By The Numbers: Michigan's Dominance Over Western Michigan, MAC Opponents

Michigan football has thoroughly dominated Western Michigan throughout history, with the Wolverines having won each of the seven meetings to date, leaving the Broncos still searching for their first-ever victory over the Maize and Blue when the two teams meet Sept. 4 in Ann Arbor. In those seven contests, Michigan has outscored WMU, 261-72, or by an average score of 37.3-10.3 per game. The closest tilt was the first one, when the Wolverines won, 17-13, Oct. 10, 1917, at Ferry Field, the the program's previous home before The Big House was built. The most lopsided affair occurred Sept. 25, 1943, when Michigan won 57-6. In the most recent meeting, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Co. took down WMU head man Tim Lester's Broncos Sept. 8, 2018, in a 49-3 blowout. RELATED: Thirteen Former Michigan Players Projected To Be NFL Starters In 2021 RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Looking For A New Beginning

Michigan Wolverines football safety Brad Hawkins (No. 20), linebacker Josh Ross (No. 12) and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (No. 97) all contributed to the team's 49-3 win over the Western Michigan Broncos in 2018. (Brandon Brown)

In the win, Michigan took control right out of the gate, posting 21 points and 208 yards of offense, including 167 rushing yards, in the first quarter alone. Then-senior running back Karan Higdon accounted for 140 of his 156 rushing yards for the game in the opening stanza. Prior to that contest, Michigan beat the Broncos in 2011 (34-10), 2009 (31-7), 2002 (35-12), 2001 (38-21), 1943 (57-6) and in the aforementioned 1917 tilt (17-13).

The 2018 clash actually stands as the only time Harbaugh has gone up against a Mid-American Conference opponent since being hired in 2015, but the Wolverines have a long history of beating MAC teams. The Maize and Blue are 33-1 all-time against MAC schools, with the only loss coming to Toledo Oct. 11, 2008, during former head man Rich Rodriguez's first season in Ann Arbor. Michigan's most common MAC matchup is Eastern Michigan, which hails from just down the road in Ypsilanti, Mich. The Wolverines are 10-0 against the Eagles, while they're 6-0 against Miami (Ohio) and 4-0 against Central Michigan. Here is a closer look at how the Maize and Blue have fared against the MAC...

Michigan's Record vs. MAC Opponents Opponent Wins Losses Eastern Michigan 10 0 Western Michigan 7 0 Miami (Ohio) 6 0 Central Michigan 4 0 Bowling Green 2 0 Akron 1 0 Ball State 1 0 Buffalo 1 0 Northern Illinois 1 0 Toledo 0 1 Kent State 0 0 Ohio 0 0

By The Numbers: Michigan Football vs. Western Michigan

3rd Is where WMU redshirt sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby ranked nationally in passer rating in 2020, trailing only Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones and BYU's Zach Wilson. On the season, Eleby completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,442 yards and 16 touchdowns with just one interception. 1:27 Remained on the third-quarter game clock when Michigan's 34-10 victory over WMU was declared final due to weather Sept. 3, 2011, in Ann Arbor. The triumph was former head coach Brady Hoke's first at the helm of the U-M program. It also came one week before the Wolverines' first-ever night game at Michigan Stadium, a parallel to this year's matchup, as U-M will host Washington under the lights (8 p.m. ET kickoff) Sept. 11. 7 Tackles, including 1.5 stops for loss, for Michigan redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross against WMU in 2018. The former stat was tied for second on the team and the latter was tied atop the squad. Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, then a freshman, recorded six tackles of his own. 13-4 Is head coach Jim Harbaugh's record in season openers during his collegiate and professional coaching career. In openers, Harbaugh compiled a 2-1 record at San Diego, owned a 3-1 mark at Stanford, posted a 4-0 record with the San Francisco 49ers and is 4-2 at Michigan. The Maize and Blue are a perfect 13-0 in non-conference home games under Harbaugh. 33-1 Is Michigan's record against MAC opponents, with the only loss coming to Toledo Oct. 11, 2008. 100 Miles separate Waldo Stadium, the home of the Broncos, and Michigan Stadium, the home of the Wolverines. Interstate 94 is nearly a straight shot between Kalamazoo and Ann Arbor, and Google Maps estimates that it takes one hour and 34 minutes to drive from one campus to the other. 151 Years of coaching experience at the college (123 years) and NFL (28) levels for Michigan's new-look staff, which is making its collective debut this weekend. Harbaugh replaced six of his assistants this offseason, adding safeties coach Ron Bellamy, defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale, running backs coach Mike Hart, linebackers coach George Helow, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. 644 Days between Nov. 30, 2019 — the last time before this weekend's game that Michigan welcomed in a full-capacity crowd at The Big House — and Sept. 4. 1,507 Passing yards over four seasons during WMU head coach Tim Lester's playing career for the Broncos from 1996-99. Both head coaches were once signal-callers for the programs they now work for, with Harbaugh competing at Michigan from 1983-86, when he racked up 5,449 passing yards and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting following the 1986 campaign.

Jack Harbaugh (left), father of Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh (right), got his head-coaching debut at Western Michigan. He later led Western Kentucky to the Division I-AA championship in 2002. (AP Images)