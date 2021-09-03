Tale Of The Tape: Sizing Up Michigan Football And Western Michigan

Michigan Wolverines football is less than 24 hours away from kicking off the much-anticipated 2021 season at home against Western Michigan (noon ET on ESPN). Here, we've set the stage for each aspect of the matchup between the Wolverines and Broncos, and opined on who has the advantage. RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan RELATED: Previewing Michigan Football vs. WMU With A Bronco Insider

Western Michigan Broncos head coach Tim Lester is entering his fifth year on the job, while Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh begins Year Seven. (AP Images)

MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE VS. WESTERN MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE

Passing Game Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara will make his second start, after winning the job late last season and completing 43-of-71 pass attempts for 425 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions in 132 snaps. The Wolverines ranked 41st nationally in pass blocking with a 69.6 PFF rating last season, and they'll return four full-time starters from that squad in addition to two young interior lineman who have taken the next step (redshirt sophomore Trevor Keegan and second-year freshman Zak Zinter). Keeping McNamara clean is a must, but it'll be a challenge, especially on the interior. WMU senior defensive tackle Ralph Holley notched three sacks in six games a year ago, posted a PFF pass-rushing grade of 90.6, which topped the team and ranked 12th nationally among defensive linemen. He headlines an undersized, but stout, group up front that notched 3.2 sacks per contest. Michigan has a deep wide receiver group, highlighted by a trio of presumed starters in junior Ronnie Bell, sophomore Cornelius Johnson and sophomore Mike Sainristil. They'll go up against several unproven Bronco cornerbacks — redshirt sophomore DaShon Bussell, is a converted wide receiver, while fellow projected starter, senior Therran Coleman, missed all of last season with an injury. The Broncos gave up 242.3 yards per game through the air last season, and have a lot to prove. Advantage: Michigan

Running Game Both Michigan players and coaches have said the Wolverines intend on running the football more, and they have the backfield — led by redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins and second-year sophomore Blake Corum — to do it at a high level. Haskins led the team in rushing last season with 375 yards and a yards-per-carry average of 6.1 yards (fifth in the Big Ten), while Corum scored two touchdowns in limited snaps. A Michigan offensive line with potential will face an aggressive WMU front that ranked third nationally in blitzes per play, according to U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh at his Monday press conference, and ranked fifth in tackles for loss per contest (8.5). With that said, the linebackers are a major question mark, per MLive insider Patrick Nothaft. Senior A.J. Thomas transitioned from defensive back this offseason, while redshirt junior Corvin Moment graded out at an average 63.9 last season, according to PFF, and redshirt sophomore Ryan Selig has never started a game. WMU yielded 157.3 yards per game on the ground against MAC opponents in 2020, while Michigan racked up just 131.5 rushing yards per clash in its Big Ten-only schedule, but was a bit better when it came to yards per carry (4.6). Advantage: Michigan

WESTERN MICHIGAN'S OFFENSE VS. MICHIGAN'S DEFENSE

Western Michigan Broncos football quarterback Kaleb Eleby was tabbed as a preseason fourth team All-Mid American Conference selection by Athlon Sports. (AP Images)

Passing Game Redshirt sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby is the name to know for the WMU offense. He checked in third nationally in passer rating (195.08) last season, while completing 64.7 percent of his passes for 1,715 yards and 18 touchdowns. He lost receiver D'Wayne Eskridge to the NFL this offseason, but has capable returners in redshirt junior Jaylen Hall (323 yards and seven touchdowns last season) and sophomore Skyy Moore (388 yards and three scores). Michigan's secondary struggled — to the tune of allowing 250.5 yards per game through the air — last season, but has a star in sophomore Daxton Hill and is expected to get improved cornerback play (even if that means moving Hill to the outside at times). Protecting Eleby should be a big concern for the Broncos, when considering Michigan junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a preseason All-American, is back healthy and has 4.5 career sacks to his name. The Broncos return four of their five starting offensive linemen from a year ago, but shuffled some pieces around this offseason, including on the left side. Senior left tackle Wesley French, a former center, is making his first start at the position, while redshirt junior left guard Trevor Campbell has played just 16 career snaps and never started a game. WMU senior tight end Brett Borske — whose run-blocking grade of 81.1, per PFF, was the team's top mark — is "doubtful" for Saturday's game. New Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald will mix up the looks, too, and even WMU head coach Tim Lester admitted earlier this week that he doesn't know what to expect out of U-M's unit. That could allow the Maize and Blue to get some clean licks on Eleby. Advantage: Michigan

