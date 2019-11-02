Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football at Maryland
The No. 14 Michigan Wolverines hit the road after arguably the biggest win of the Jim Harbaugh era in Ann Arbor, after topping a top-10 Notre Dame squad.
The Wolverines take on the 3-5 Terrapins, who have lost three straight. Here is everything you need to get ready for the game:
Game Information: No. 14 Michigan Wolverines Football at Maryland
Kickoff: 12 p.m.
TV: ABC
On The Call: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (color) and Todd McShay (sideline)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit Area; SiriusXM channel 81) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: The Wolverines hold a 7-1 all-time advantage over the Terrapins, including a 4-1 mark as Big Ten foes … U-M is 2-0 and has outscored Maryland 63-10 in games in College Park, Md. … Michigan enters the contest ranked No. 14 by the Associated Press and No. 15 per the coaches; the team has been ranked in the top 25 for every game since the start of the 2018 campaign.
Line: According to VegasInsider.com, Michigan stands as a 21.5-point favorite on the road, after opening as a 17-point favorite.
Weather Forecast For Kickoff
There should be nothing but sunny skies from kickoff until the end of the game, according to weather.com. The temperature is expected to be around 50 degrees at kickoff and continue to move up a few degrees as the day gets later. Winds shouldn't get higher than three miles per hour.
