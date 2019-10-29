Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh had to shoot down more rumors about his interest in returning to the NFL, and he wasn’t happy about it. He made it clear again he’s not going anywhere.

Harbaugh also talked about freshman safety Daxton Hill, quarterback Shea Patterson and more … we tackle his comments in News & Views format.

NEWS: Jim Harbaugh sent a letter to parents last week after FootballScoop.com reported he was planning an “exit strategy” from Michigan to get back to the NFL.

HARBAUGH: “It was to our parents, so we can keep the lines of communication open with our parents. We always have had a policy of that. It wasn’t really (supposed to be) for public consumption).”

VIEWS: In the letter, Harbaugh called it “total crap” put out by “enemies of the program” in an effort to do harm. He was questioned about his used of the word “enemies.”

“Okay, let me put it this way … use that term, or maybe the term ‘people that choose not to tell the truth,’” he said. “That would have been as appropriate or more appropriate.”

They’re one and the same, and this is nothing new. Analyst Cris Carter, an Ohio State alum, said last year on television he’d heard Harbaugh was flirting with the Cleveland Browns, and other “media” outlets have been spreading this gossip for four years.