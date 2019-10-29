• Saturday was by far the best game of freshman wideout Mike Sainristil's career, as he hauled in personal bests in receptions (four), yards (73) and touchdowns (one). In fact, the Massachusetts native only had one grab for eight yards entering the weekend.

• Junior wideout Nico Collins reeled in just one reception, but it wound up being a 16-yard touchdown in the the fourth quarter. He is now averaging 18.7 yards per catch on the year, which is the third best average in the Big Ten.

• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell caught one pass for nine yards, after averaging 84.5 over Michigan's last two games. He did, however, leave the game with injury and never returned.

• Freshman wideout Giles Jackson's eight-yard reception on Saturday was just the third catch of his career.

• Despite playing 31 snaps, redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black was never targeted.