{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 15:10:13 -0500') }} football

Beyond The Box Score: Sainristil, Haskins Enjoy Career Nights Vs. The Irish

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
There is obviously plenty of praise to hand out following the Michigan Wolverines' 45-14 football beatdown of Notre Dame on Saturday night, with the Maize and Blue playing by far their best game of the season.

We've taken a closer look at not only the players who shined against the Irish, but also some interesting snap count observations that have been provided by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Crawford, Borton Podcast

Harbaugh Calls ND win a 'wow Performance in Every Aspect of Football'

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins' 59 carries and 366 yards are both the second most on the team this season.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins' 59 carries and 366 yards are both the second most on the team this season. (AP Images)

Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Distance Against Notre Dame:

20+ yards: 2-for-2, 36 yards, one touchdown

10-19 yards: 3-for-5, 55 yards, one touchdown

0-9 yards: 1-for-5, 9 yards

LOS-behind: 0-for-0

Shea Patterson's Passing Totals by Direction Against Notre Dame:

Left: 1-for-1, 16 yards, one touchdown

Middle: 2-for-6, 54 yards

Right: 3-for-5, 30 yards, one touchdown

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Nico Collins' 20 catches and 374 yards are both the second most on the team this season.
Michigan Wolverines football junior wideout Nico Collins' 20 catches and 374 yards are both the second most on the team this season. (AP Images)
Every Michigan Pass Catcher who was Targeted
Player Targets Catches, Yards, TDs Drops

WR Mike Sainristil

4

3, 73, 1

1

WR Nico Collins

3

1, 16, 1

0

WR Ronnie Bell

3

1, 9, 0

0

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

2

2, 28, 1

0

TE Sean McKeon

1

0, 0, 0

0

WR Giles Jackson

1

1, 8, 0

0

Notes


• Saturday was by far the best game of freshman wideout Mike Sainristil's career, as he hauled in personal bests in receptions (four), yards (73) and touchdowns (one). In fact, the Massachusetts native only had one grab for eight yards entering the weekend.

• Junior wideout Nico Collins reeled in just one reception, but it wound up being a 16-yard touchdown in the the fourth quarter. He is now averaging 18.7 yards per catch on the year, which is the third best average in the Big Ten.

• Sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell caught one pass for nine yards, after averaging 84.5 over Michigan's last two games. He did, however, leave the game with injury and never returned.

• Freshman wideout Giles Jackson's eight-yard reception on Saturday was just the third catch of his career.

• Despite playing 31 snaps, redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black was never targeted.

