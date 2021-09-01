Shaun Nua Breaks Down Michigan D-Line, Identifies One Guy To 'Look Out For'

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Defensive line coach Shaun Nua is the lone holdover on Michigan football's defensive coaching staff. He, like the players, saw the unit transition from a 4-3 system to a 3-4 scheme (though it will present multiple looks). The principles Nua is drilling into his players' heads, however, haven't changed. "We’re trying to be physical up front, we’re trying to execute at the highest level possible, as consistent as possible," Nua said. "It’s defense. You’ve still got to do the same thing — be physical up front. That’s where everything starts. 4-3, 3-4 — still adds up to seven. Same thing; same concepts." RELATED: Wolverine TV: Matt Weiss Talks Cade McNamara, Shaun Nua Discusses D-Line RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: On Monday’s (and More) Developments …

Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua is the lone holdover from last year's defensive coaching staff. (AP Images)

Nua trusted new coordinator Mike Macdonald from the first time the two met, he said. The players, too, were hooked right away. "He first had faith in himself and his knowledge and his ability to rally the troops and put everybody in the same room and say, ‘This is our goal. This is our process,’ and try to execute it every day," Nua explained. "I think he has high, high confidence in himself and his ability to do that, and that’s how he grasped the guys’ attention." One of Macdonald's points of emphasis during spring ball and fall camp has been forcing turnovers, after the Wolverines made just three takeaways in six games last season and finished the year ranked 96th nationally in turnover margin per game (-0.5). "Coach Macdonald has done a great job of emphasizing that during practice — ‘we’ve got to have a tackle circuit, we’ve got to have a turnover circuit,’ emphasizing guys running to the ball," Nua revealed. "We’ve got to be aggressive at the point of attack, and then turn around and run to the ball — that’s where you cause turnovers, so it still comes down to effort and proper execution. Turnovers should be a byproduct of that."

Nua's group is headlined by junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a preseason All-American and projected 2022 first-round NFL Draft pick. After the graduation and departures of 2020 first-round end Kwity Paye and tackle Carlo Kemp, the line will have a different look this fall. The amount of players who will find themselves in the rotation depends on them living up to the group's standard. "We hope we can play all of them," Nua said. "But whatever the standard is that is necessary for us to win the game, that’s what the rotation will be based off of. "If the ones are the only group out there living up to the necessary standard, then that’s who’s going to be playing. If the twos go out there and stink it up then the ones are going to be in the whole time. But the goal is to always have a good rotation and, at the same time, keeping the standard that is necessary for us to win." One who could surprise and find himself in the thick of things is second-year freshman defensive tackle Kris Jenkins, who is the projected backup to sophomore Christopher Hinton on the depth chart. "Look out for Kris Jenkins," Nua said, enthusiastically. "I think Kris Jenkins has a great opportunity to reveal his talent. We’re all excited to see how that goes, but Kris Jenkins is one of the young guys, young players that is doing a great job of coming along."

