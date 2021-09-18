First Half Recap, Box Score: Michigan 35, Northern Illinois 3

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football leads Northern Illinois at the half, 35-3. Here's a recap of how the half unfolded and the stats.

Northern Illinois won the coin toss and chose to receive, but the Huskies went three-and-out to begin the game.

Michigan threw it on its first offensive play, with redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara hitting redshirt junior wide receiver Daylen Baldwin in the short flat before he made a move and gained 14 yards down the sideline. Second-year freshman running back Blake Corum ripped off a 16-yard drive for another chunk play.

The Wolverines finished the seven-play drive with a McNamara quarterback sneak from one yard out to take a 7-0 lead.

Northern Illinois found some success with its rushing attack on its next possession, churning out 51 of its 72 yards on the ground before setting for a 21-yard field goal to make it 7-3 with 6:10 remaining in the first.

Michigan began its next drive with a bit of trickery, running a misdirection reverse for second-year freshman wide receiver A.J. Henning, who gained 26 yards. Michigan got down to the goal line once again, and Corum virtually walked in for the one-yard score to make it 14-3 with 1:52 to play in the first quarter.