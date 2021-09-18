 Betting Line, How To Watch, TV Channel, Weather, What Time: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Fresh off a big 31-10 win over Washington last week, Michigan Wolverines football is set to host the Northern Illinois Huskies, who lost 50-43 to Wyoming last week after beating Georgia Tech (22-21) in the opener, Saturday afternoon at The Big House.

Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 51st win as U-M's head man last week.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 51st win as U-M's head man last week. (AP Images)

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Football Intel, And A Juwan Howard Anecdote

Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

On The Call: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color) and Rick Pizzo (sideline)

Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.

Series Facts: This will be just the second meeting ever between the Wolverines and Huskies … U-M won the first game of the series, 33-17, in 2005 … NIU is a member of the Mid-American Conference, against which Michigan boasts a 34-1 record … Jim Harbaugh’s team broke into the national polls this week, checking in at No. 25 per the Associated Press and coaches’ polls.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Spread: Michigan is a 27.5-point home favorite over Northern Illinois, after opening as a 24-point favorite.

Over/Under: The over/under for total points is set at 54.

Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Weather.com projects it to be 71 degrees with mostly sunny skies at kickoff, with a zero-percent chance of rain and winds out of the northeast at seven miles per hour. It is expected to warm up to 75 degrees by 4 p.m. ET.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Chris Balas: Michigan 45, Northern Illinois 10

John Borton: Michigan 41, Northern Illinois 17

Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 52, Northern Illinois 6

Doug Skene: Michigan 31, Northern Illinois 10

Doug Karsch: Michigan 31, Northern Illinois 14

Click here to read our full staff predictions article.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

• Previewing Michigan vs. Northern Illinois With A Huskie Insider

• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois

• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Northern Illinois

• By The Numbers: Michigan Can Once Again Sweep Non-Conference Slate

• Mike Hart: ‘He's The Quickest, Most Explosive’ Back I’ve Coached

• Notebook: Mike Macdonald Has Some 'Wrinkles' In Store For Aidan Hutchinson

• Wolverine Watch: A Rocky Afternoon Stands Dead Ahead

• Michigan D.C. Mike Macdonald Gives Self-Evaluation Of His Play Calling

Michigan Wolverines Pregame Listening

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching

