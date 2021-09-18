Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois
Fresh off a big 31-10 win over Washington last week, Michigan Wolverines football is set to host the Northern Illinois Huskies, who lost 50-43 to Wyoming last week after beating Georgia Tech (22-21) in the opener, Saturday afternoon at The Big House.
Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.
Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET
TV: Big Ten Network
On The Call: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color) and Rick Pizzo (sideline)
Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com.
Series Facts: This will be just the second meeting ever between the Wolverines and Huskies … U-M won the first game of the series, 33-17, in 2005 … NIU is a member of the Mid-American Conference, against which Michigan boasts a 34-1 record … Jim Harbaugh’s team broke into the national polls this week, checking in at No. 25 per the Associated Press and coaches’ polls.
Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Spread: Michigan is a 27.5-point home favorite over Northern Illinois, after opening as a 24-point favorite.
Over/Under: The over/under for total points is set at 54.
Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Weather.com projects it to be 71 degrees with mostly sunny skies at kickoff, with a zero-percent chance of rain and winds out of the northeast at seven miles per hour. It is expected to warm up to 75 degrees by 4 p.m. ET.
Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Chris Balas: Michigan 45, Northern Illinois 10
John Borton: Michigan 41, Northern Illinois 17
Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 52, Northern Illinois 6
Doug Skene: Michigan 31, Northern Illinois 10
Doug Karsch: Michigan 31, Northern Illinois 14
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading
• Previewing Michigan vs. Northern Illinois With A Huskie Insider
• Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois
• Five Players To Watch: Michigan Football vs. Northern Illinois
• By The Numbers: Michigan Can Once Again Sweep Non-Conference Slate
• Mike Hart: ‘He's The Quickest, Most Explosive’ Back I’ve Coached
• Notebook: Mike Macdonald Has Some 'Wrinkles' In Store For Aidan Hutchinson
• Wolverine Watch: A Rocky Afternoon Stands Dead Ahead
• Michigan D.C. Mike Macdonald Gives Self-Evaluation Of His Play Calling
Michigan Wolverines Pregame Listening
Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching
---
