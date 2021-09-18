Gameday Central: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois

Fresh off a big 31-10 win over Washington last week, Michigan Wolverines football is set to host the Northern Illinois Huskies, who lost 50-43 to Wyoming last week after beating Georgia Tech (22-21) in the opener, Saturday afternoon at The Big House. Here is everything you need to get ready for the game.

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh picked up his 51st win as U-M's head man last week. (AP Images)

Game Time, TV Channel, How To Watch: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Kickoff: 12 p.m. ET TV: Big Ten Network On The Call: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), James Laurinaitis (color) and Rick Pizzo (sideline) Radio: Michigan/IMG Radio Network (950 AM in the Detroit area) with Dan Dierdorf, Jim Brandstatter and sideline reporter Doug Karsch, a regular contributor to TheWolverine.com. Series Facts: This will be just the second meeting ever between the Wolverines and Huskies … U-M won the first game of the series, 33-17, in 2005 … NIU is a member of the Mid-American Conference, against which Michigan boasts a 34-1 record … Jim Harbaugh’s team broke into the national polls this week, checking in at No. 25 per the Associated Press and coaches’ polls.

Betting Line: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Spread: Michigan is a 27.5-point home favorite over Northern Illinois, after opening as a 24-point favorite. Over/Under: The over/under for total points is set at 54.

Weather Forecast: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Weather.com projects it to be 71 degrees with mostly sunny skies at kickoff, with a zero-percent chance of rain and winds out of the northeast at seven miles per hour. It is expected to warm up to 75 degrees by 4 p.m. ET.

Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Chris Balas: Michigan 45, Northern Illinois 10 John Borton: Michigan 41, Northern Illinois 17 Clayton Sayfie: Michigan 52, Northern Illinois 6 Doug Skene: Michigan 31, Northern Illinois 10 Doug Karsch: Michigan 31, Northern Illinois 14 Click here to read our full staff predictions article.

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Reading

Michigan Wolverines Pregame Listening

Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Watching