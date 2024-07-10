On Wednesday morning, EA SPORTS College Football 25 released its top 100 players according to overall rating in its soon-to-be-released video game. Five Wolverines cracked the list, and all five were inside the top 55. As expected, Will Johnson, Mason Graham, Colston Loveland, Donovan Edwards and Kenneth Grant were the five Michigan players to make the list.

No. 1, Will Johnson, 96 overall

Advertisement

Johnson joins LSU LT Will Campbell and Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II as the only three players in college football to earn a 96 overall rating. Johnson, the star junior cornerback, is the No.1-ranked player in the game with a 96 overall rating. Here is a closer look at Johnson's rating by category. Overall: 96 Speed: 92 Acceleration: 95 Strength: 74 Awareness: 94 Jump: 92

No. 8, Mason Graham, 95 overall

Graham is the eighth-rated player in the video game with a rating of 95 overall. He comes in tied with many other notable players, including Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Colorado's Travis Hunter Jr. and Ohio State's Caleb Downs. Below are Graham's attributes. Overall: 95 Speed: 76 Acceleration: 85 Strength: 95 Awareness: 95 Jump: 79

No. 33, Colston Loveland, 92 overall

Loveland is EA SPORTS' 33rd-ranked player with a 92 overall. Other players with the same overall rating include Texas QB Quinn Ewers, Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer and LSU LB Harold Perkins. Loveland's attributes are below. Overall: 92 Speed: 87 Acceleration: 91 Strength: 77 Awareness: 88 Jump: 90

No. 49, Donovan Edwards, 91 overall

Donovan Edwards, a cover athlete of the first college football video game in 11 years, comes in at a 91 overall. Edwards has burst onto the scene in recent seasons for his stunning performances in big-time games. Overall: 91 Speed: 92 Acceleration: 96 Strength: 74 Awareness: 93 Jump: 87

No. 55, Kenneth Grant, 91 overall