Clark picked up his fifth sack of the postseason yesterday, capping off an incredible three-game playoff stretch with an NFL championship.

The 2020 NFL season has come to an end, with former Michigan Wolverines football players Frank Clark and Chad Henne each winning Super Bowl rings last night for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Accumulated one tackle and one sack in the Chiefs' 31-20 Super Bowl triumph over the San Francisco 49ers … Clark finished this year's playoffs with nine tackles and five sacks in three affairs … He became the first NFL player with at least five sacks in a single postseason since Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller in 2015 … Clark started 11 of the 14 regular season clashes he participated in, and compiled 37 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended, one pick for five yards and three forced fumbles … Tied for 33rd in the league in sacks.

"The game all but ended with 1:25 to go in the fourth quarter, when on 4th & 10 former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark sacked [49ers quarterback] Jimmy Garoppolo to force a turnover on downs," John Gilbert of Field Gulls wrote.

"The sack gave Kansas City the ball back and allowed [Chiefs] running back Damien Williams to ice the game with a second fourth quarter touchdown run, and it capped off a torrid postseason for Clark. After having been quiet for much of the night, the sack of Garoppolo was Clark’s fifth sack of the postseason and the thirteenth for him over both the regular season and postseason.

"After the game Clark took to Twitter to thank his agent, Erik Burkhardt, for work Burkhardt and his staff had done analyzing the tells and tendencies of the 49ers offensive line leading up to the game.

"In 2019 Burkhardt helped Clark land the fourth largest contract for a defensive player by average annual value in NFL history, and this is likely Clark turning around and doing what he can to help Burkhardt."