The 2019 campaign came to an end for former Michigan Wolverines football and current New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady over the weekend, but several former U-M players are still active in the NFL playoffs. In all, thirteen former Wolverines made NFL postseason rosters in some capacity, and we break down how all they fared over the weekend below:

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Connected on 20 of his 37 throws for 209 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in the Patriots' 20-13 home loss to the Titans … On the year, Brady completed 60.8 percent of his passes for 4,057 yards with 24 scores and eight picks, and also ran for three touchdowns … He finished seventh in the NFL in passing yards, tied for 13th scoring tosses and 19th in passer rating (88.0). "'First time in 20 years you’re truly a free man,' I said," NBCSports' Peter King wrote on Monday. "'How do you feel about that right now?' "'Yeah,' said Brady. 'I think I’m just . . . I’ll explore those opportunities whenever they are. If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I’ve just got to go do it. I’m motivated to get back to work and training.' "Somewhere. And when Brady considers his future, my gut feeling is this: He’s going to prioritize needing a better offense around him in 2020 than he had in 2019, when his body language and clipped post-game press conferences—even after a big but offensively frustrating win in Buffalo—told the story of a frustrating season."

Tony Romo on Tom Brady:



“He is not done. He needs help around him...I think he’s coming back, and I think he’s gonna be very motivated to possibly show people that at that next stage, he’s not done.”#Romostradamus pic.twitter.com/ZqewzB6zPg — Young Boston™ (@YoungBostonTM) January 6, 2020

After breaking down all of the drops/ lack of chemistry amongst the Patriot receivers during the Titans game, I feel so bad with the talent that Tom Brady had to work with this season.



None of the blame should be on him. It just shouldn’t. pic.twitter.com/Y3UY7sOMgZ — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) January 6, 2020

I don't know man, Tom Brady just doesn't have it anymore... 😏😏 pic.twitter.com/SPmOT8uxEi — Boo Boo Shoester (@FTBeard11) January 6, 2020

Tom Brady (42), Drew Brees (40) and Josh McCown (40) became three of the four oldest quarterbacks to play in the playoffs in NFL history. https://t.co/gY6iANvRFh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 6, 2020

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs enjoyed a first round bye, and will next host the Texans on Sunday afternoon … Clark started 11 of the 14 affairs he took part in this season, and accumulated 37 tackles, eight sacks, four passes defended, one pick for five yards and three forced fumbles … He also tied for 33rd in the league in sacks.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

The Packers enjoyed a first round bye, and will next host Seattle on Sunday evening … Gary played in all 16 clashes (no starts) this year and compiled 21 stops with two sacks. "Unless he has a breakout game, the highlight of Gary’s season will be that he played all 16 regular-season contests and won’t need surgery after the season to repair a torn labrum he suffered his senior year at Michigan," Tom Silverstein of PackersNews explained on Jan. 3. "Gary, who starred in high school at Paramus Catholic, said Thursday that while he has worn a harness to protect his right shoulder all season, the injury has healed and he’s expecting to shed the device next season. "'I’m good,' Gary said. 'I’m fine. I’ve worn the brace since I came back (from the injury) at Michigan and whenever I’m ready to break off the leash, I’m going to break off the leash. Everything is all good.'"

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings picked up a thrilling 26-20 overtime win at New Orleans on Sunday, but Gedeon did not play … He suffered his second concussion of the year on Nov. 17 and spent the rest of the campaign on the injured reserve … Gedeon started five of the eight contests he took part in for 10-6 Minnesota and logged 13 tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started the Eagles' 17-9 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, but did not notch any statistics … Graham began all 16 games this season and posted 50 tackles, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble … He also tied for 27th in the league in sacks.

Eagles DE Brandon Graham 😭



“we all hurt. I’m proud of how we fought, but it’s a hurt feeling. You have to go home. It was a one game season. We all sad”@6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/WlKCWaGOh0 — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 6, 2020

Brandon Graham said the knee injury that kept him out for part of Sunday’s game dates back to first Dallas game. pic.twitter.com/kqYYwYsAE7 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 6, 2020

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs had a first round bye this weekend, and will next host Houston … Henne did not see any action for 12-4 Kansas City in 2019, serving as the club's third-string quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Spent the entire 2019 campaign on the 10-6 Texans' practice squad and did not participate in an outing this year, including Saturday's 22-19 overtime win over the Bills.



S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Played on special teams in Seattle's 17-9 triumph over Philadelphia, but did not rack up any stats … Hill started four of the 12 showdowns he played in this year and recorded 25 stops.

Here’s look at #Seahawks PT from Sunday’s win over Eagles.



Travis Homer took most of work at RB, playing 69% of snaps. Beast Mode w/ 28%.



After struggles at end of season, Lano Hill didn’t get a single defensive snap. Saw Seattle w/ dime package look with rookies Amadi & Blair: pic.twitter.com/9oeM8KwDP2 — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) January 6, 2020

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in Tennessee's 20-13 victory at New England … Lewan received the starting nod in all 12 tilts he competed in this season, after returning Oct. 6 from his four-affair suspension to begin the year. “'This is amazing. But it’s not over,' tackle Taylor Lewan said [after Tennessee's win over the Patriots]," per The Telegraph Herald. "'The last two decades, they’ve [New England] been the greatest team in football. We played good football. We took care of the ball and our defense stepped up when they needed to. Offense stepped up. And now we play the Ravens.'"

Taylor Lewan is one of the most underrated tackles in the league. Guy has gotten it done yearly and a big reason why Derrick Henry is playing his best ball now! https://t.co/YBs8CKZxlX — Coach Tim (@CoachTim5445) January 7, 2020

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Was listed on the Seahawks' postseason roster, but did not receive playing time in the club's 17-9 triumph at Philadelphia … Mone saw the field in just four clashes in 2019, and registered four stops.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Came off the bench in New Orleans' 26-20 overtime loss to Minnesota on Sunday … Omameh played in 14 contests this season, but only earned the starting nod in one (a 26-18 win at Atlanta on Nov. 28).

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Saw the field in New England's 20-13 loss to the Titans, but did not tally any stats … Winovich competed in all 16 games (no starts) this year, and totaled 26 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a touchdown on a blocked punt return. "Chase Winovich has high hopes for himself in 2020," Zack Cox of NESN wrote on Monday morning. "One day after Winovich’s rookie season came to an end with a 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the wild-card round, the New England Patriots edge rusher reflected on the improvements he’s made as a player since being drafted in the third round last spring. "'I almost feel bad for the people that knew me when I was a kid or in high school or even in college,' Winovich said Monday. 'I felt like I’ve grown so much this past year in 2019. It’s one of those things I just can’t wait to show the world, and I’m excited for the future moving forward. But we’ve got a lot more work to do.'"

Chase Winovich said he’s encouraged by his growth as a player this season. He “can’t wait to show the world” in 2020.



On the loss, he said: “It’s unfortunate, but we’ll be back.” pic.twitter.com/JZqYwECevF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 5, 2020

Top 5 Rookie Edge players and overall rankings according to @pff



1. Nick Bosa 86.7 #11

2. Chase Winovich 72.7 #32

3. Josh Allen 68.4 # 46

4. Kyle Phillips (undrafted) 66.0 #61

5. Max Crosby 65.5 #62 — Henry Elizondo (@HenryElizondo9) January 7, 2020

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens