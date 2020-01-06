Why Collins' Return Is Significant For More Than Just On-The-Field Reasons
Michigan Wolverines junior wide receiver Nico Collins announced yesterday he would be returning to Ann Arbor in 2020 for his senior season, providing head coach Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the program with some outstanding news in the process.
The Birmingham, Ala., native has been incredibly productive each of the past two seasons, hauling in 37 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns this year, and 38 catches for 632 yards and six scores as a sophomore in 2018.
UNFINISHED BUSINESS..#ToBeContinued 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XyejC0O0WH— Nico Collins (@lbg_nico7) January 5, 2020
Collins' 37 catches and 729 yards were both second on the team to sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell this season, though his 60.7 yards per game were the most.
His return for the 2020 campaign cannot be understated, especially when taking into account junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones' decision to leave school early.
A potential early exit by Collins would have left Michigan without three of its top four statistical receivers heading into 2020 (redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black transferred after reeling in 323 yards this season), but that script has instead been flipped on its head.
Collins' return now means the Wolverines will be returning their top two pass catchers (Bell being the other), and three of their top five when including redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks in the conversation (his 243 yards were the fifth most on the roster this season).
At 6-4, 222 pounds, Collins has been a consistent big play, downfield threat for Michigan's offense over the last two years, with his 19.7 yards per catch standing as the second most in the Big Ten this season and his 16.6 yards per reception checking in as the fifth most in 2018.
Pairing him up with Bell once again should form one of the better receiving duos not only in the Big Ten in 2020, but in the entire country.
A wide receiver unit headlined by the aforementioned tandem will also be aided by a trio of sophomores-to-be who showed plenty of potential this year in Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson.
Three more wideouts will be arriving in the fall in A.J. Henning, Roman Wilson and Eamonn Dennis, the former of which is rated as a four-star prospect and a top-100 player nationally.
|Player
|Career Receptions
|Career Yards
|Career Touchdowns
|
Nico Collins (senior)
|
78
|
1,388
|
13
|
Ronnie Bell (junior)
|
56
|
903
|
3
|
Mike Sainristil (sophomore)
|
8
|
145
|
1
|
Giles Jackson (sophomore)
|
9
|
142
|
1
|
Cornelius Johnson (sophomore)
|
4
|
61
|
1
|
A.J. Henning (freshman)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Roman Wilson (freshman)
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Eamonn Dennis (freshman)
|
0
|
0
|
0
Collins' return is not only significant from an on-field production standpoint, but also due to his presence in the locker room and the positive attitude he brings.
It was no secret there were some key players early in the 2019 season who weren't giving it their all on the field (fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan admitted as much after the Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin), and those poor attitudes contributed to the team's early-season struggles.
Harbaugh touched on those issues publicly in September when he said he wants players who are going to give it their all and who are 'all in for Michigan.'
Too many athletes in the program over the last two years (or so) have not been all in for the program, and instead have consistently had an eye on the NFL and potentially one foot out the door at times.
Collins was the most NFL-ready of U-M's wide receivers this year, and his decision to return for his senior season proves he is indeed 'all in' for Michigan.
Based on the numerous interactions we've had with him in a media setting during his three years in Ann Arbor, Collins has consistently maintained an upbeat personality and has handled himself with nothing but maturity, while treating others with respect.
There have never been any rumors whatsoever of him having an attitude problem or causing issues in the locker room (that can't be said for everybody), nor has he had any off-the-field issues during his time at Michigan.
"I have always believed in finishing what I started," was one of the first lines Collins wrote in his letter announcing his return, and for him personally, that likely means obtaining his Michigan degree, winning a Big Ten championship and then perhaps a National Title.
Collins putting the NFL on hold shows his focus is solely on helping Michigan win at the highest of levels, and it would have been beneficial to the program if it had more guys like him in the locker room in recent years.
