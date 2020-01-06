Michigan Wolverines junior wide receiver Nico Collins announced yesterday he would be returning to Ann Arbor in 2020 for his senior season, providing head coach Jim Harbaugh and the rest of the program with some outstanding news in the process. The Birmingham, Ala., native has been incredibly productive each of the past two seasons, hauling in 37 receptions for 729 yards and seven touchdowns this year, and 38 catches for 632 yards and six scores as a sophomore in 2018.

Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Nico Collins' longest play of the year came on a 76-yard touchdown reception in the Nov. 23 win at Indiana. (Brandon Brown)

Collins' 37 catches and 729 yards were both second on the team to sophomore receiver Ronnie Bell this season, though his 60.7 yards per game were the most. His return for the 2020 campaign cannot be understated, especially when taking into account junior wideout Donovan Peoples-Jones' decision to leave school early. A potential early exit by Collins would have left Michigan without three of its top four statistical receivers heading into 2020 (redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black transferred after reeling in 323 yards this season), but that script has instead been flipped on its head. Collins' return now means the Wolverines will be returning their top two pass catchers (Bell being the other), and three of their top five when including redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks in the conversation (his 243 yards were the fifth most on the roster this season).

At 6-4, 222 pounds, Collins has been a consistent big play, downfield threat for Michigan's offense over the last two years, with his 19.7 yards per catch standing as the second most in the Big Ten this season and his 16.6 yards per reception checking in as the fifth most in 2018. Pairing him up with Bell once again should form one of the better receiving duos not only in the Big Ten in 2020, but in the entire country. A wide receiver unit headlined by the aforementioned tandem will also be aided by a trio of sophomores-to-be who showed plenty of potential this year in Mike Sainristil, Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson. Three more wideouts will be arriving in the fall in A.J. Henning, Roman Wilson and Eamonn Dennis, the former of which is rated as a four-star prospect and a top-100 player nationally.

Every Receiver Slated to be on Michigan's Roster in 2020 Player Career Receptions Career Yards Career Touchdowns Nico Collins (senior) 78 1,388 13 Ronnie Bell (junior) 56 903 3 Mike Sainristil (sophomore) 8 145 1 Giles Jackson (sophomore) 9 142 1 Cornelius Johnson (sophomore) 4 61 1 A.J. Henning (freshman) 0 0 0 Roman Wilson (freshman) 0 0 0 Eamonn Dennis (freshman) 0 0 0

Michigan Wolverines football junior receiver Nico Collins missed one game this year with injury — the Oct. 12 win at Illinois. (AP Images)