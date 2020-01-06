"I have always believed in finishing what I started. Coach Harbaugh, Coach Gattis and staff have helped me grow as a player and as a person. Another season with our coaching staff will allow me to continue to work on my skill and development which will prepare me for the next level. With that being said, we have unfinished business. I appreciate all of the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, faculty/staff and the entire Michigan fan base. I look forward to completing my degree as well as taking the field with my brothers this season!"

— Michigan junior receiver Nico Collins on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, announcing his return for the 2020 season.