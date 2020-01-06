News More News
football

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 6

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I have always believed in finishing what I started. Coach Harbaugh, Coach Gattis and staff have helped me grow as a player and as a person. Another season with our coaching staff will allow me to continue to work on my skill and development which will prepare me for the next level. With that being said, we have unfinished business. I appreciate all of the love and support from my family, teammates, coaches, faculty/staff and the entire Michigan fan base. I look forward to completing my degree as well as taking the field with my brothers this season!"
— Michigan junior receiver Nico Collins on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, announcing his return for the 2020 season.

Top Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Falls at MSU, 87-69

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Nico Collins Will Return for Senior Season

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Basketball Postgame Videos: Howard, Brandon Johns and More

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Commit Impact: What Landing Darion Green-Warren Means for Michigan

• Jake Weingarten, Stock Risers: Four-Star Senior Jace Howard Discusses 'Wide Open' Recruitment, his Father, More

---

