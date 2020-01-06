The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: January 6
Tweets of the day
UNFINISHED BUSINESS..#ToBeContinued 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XyejC0O0WH— Nico Collins (@lbg_nico7) January 5, 2020
Despite today’s setback, I am very proud of our effort.— Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) January 5, 2020
We don’t make excuses, and yes this hurts, but we are a FAMILY & we will continue to hold our heads high. I wish we could play tomorrow!
See everyone in 〽️🏀 Nation on Thursday night!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0zdbIxsQLE
FINAL: Michigan State 87, Michigan 69— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 5, 2020
❌: 14P, 8A, 5R
Big 😴: 15P, 5R
🇩🇪: 12P, 7R
BJ Jr.: 12P
Big 🤠: 7P, 4R#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/54uDwifMg2
Tough one today in East Lansing...back at it Thursday against Purdue. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Fbg9tf3lOd— Brian Boesch (@BrianBoesch) January 5, 2020
We’re here! Let’s Go Blue and #LetsRage!! 〽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/t92gbI1bYt— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) January 5, 2020
Franz for 3! 😤 pic.twitter.com/iSLlMQU4n3— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) January 5, 2020
Block in the back, 15-yard penalty imo pic.twitter.com/Q1RlPhigpn— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 5, 2020
@lbg_nico7 - thank you for returning! Next’s season’s gonna be great, and you’ll be a huge part of that. #GoBlue #ThoseWhoStay 💪🏼〽️— CGLikesSports (@CGLikesSports) January 5, 2020
Terrance Williams announced his commitment to Michigan just hours after the football team lost to Alabama.— Daniel Dash (@DanielDash_) January 5, 2020
Nico Collins announced he’ll be returning for his senior year just hours after the basketball team lost to MSU.
Sad Michigan fans haven’t been sad for long this week.
🏆 This is a Special Player 🏆— Life and Football (@LifeandBall) January 5, 2020
Giles Jackson (@gilesjackson__) a ATH for @UMichFootball is a Big Time Player!
We watched him in person vs @AlabamaFTBL and he Balled.
Full Video ➡️🎥https://t.co/zJ6TqkqyD3
Blessed
Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/MkFwhFEilb
@kalelmullings Dang!! I felt this one from the sidelines! Great play!! Good luck and best wishes to you at Michigan!! pic.twitter.com/MC8lO9KxQv— Anthony Geronimo (@ATXANT10) January 5, 2020
Couldn’t be more excited to get these guys on campus for good! Incredible players, people and families!— Matty Dudek (@Thee_Matty_D) January 5, 2020
Welcome Ho〽️e! #GoBlue #NewBlue pic.twitter.com/j1pn6Uma2y
“THE MICHIGAN” strikes again pic.twitter.com/yCnvvXmbeX— Children of Yost (@ChildrenOfYost) January 5, 2020
Check out the highlights from today's 89-69 win over Michigan State! #goblue pic.twitter.com/1lnrjijeHs— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 5, 2020
What an afternoon! #goblue pic.twitter.com/HR3v4UCtfd— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) January 5, 2020
Naz Hillmon scored 21 points to help lead @umichwbball to an 89-69 win over Michigan State. pic.twitter.com/oVgf0liDd3— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) January 5, 2020
Dominant win for @umichwbball. Michigan won by 20 over MSU, the second-largest margin of victory over the Spartans in the series.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) January 5, 2020
In front of 11,068! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/Bk10EifLgJ
Today's dual represents the 5th annual JOE WELLS CLASSIC.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 5, 2020
Wells spent 13 years as a Michigan assistant coach (1979-92) and served as Oregon State's head coach from 1992 until his 2006 retirement. He passed away on April 16, 2015, after a battle with cancer. He is missed by many. pic.twitter.com/GV75CfxkJx
Hwt: Parris earns a 15-5 major decision over Grant. Five takedowns, 2NF, 4:36 RT. Mason improves to 16-0, with nine bonus wins.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 5, 2020
Oregon State 21, Michigan 15 pic.twitter.com/iIGSjr7EDS
125: Medley adds a late takedown and rideout in the third, he beats Kaylor, 11-0, to earn bonus in the opening bout.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 5, 2020
Michigan 4, Oregon State 0 pic.twitter.com/97Uzz8nqo4
157: Lewan earns an 11-5 decision over Meek with four takedowns, 2:34 RT.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 5, 2020
Oregon State 12, Michigan 7 pic.twitter.com/djNnj3z0Hz
174; Maylor rolls to a 12-3 major decision over McKinney. Five takedowns, 4:34 RT.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 5, 2020
Oregon State 15, Michigan 11 pic.twitter.com/N6JcyxMl5o
Hwt: Parris adds a reversal and takedown in the second period. He has 2:53 RT. Oregon State starts down in the third.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 5, 2020
Hwt: Parris leads 7-3 after the first period. Two takedowns, 2NF, 1:21 RT. He'll start down in the second.— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) January 5, 2020
Quote of the day
