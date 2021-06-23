Franz Wagner Projected As Top-10 Pick In Post-Lottery Mock Drafts

Where will former Michigan basketball wing Franz Wagner be picked in this July's 2021 NBA Draft? At 19 years old, Wagner averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists per game last season, while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the three-point arc. He also ranked third in the country with a defensive box plus/minus rating of 6.1, and averaged 1.3 steals and one block per outing, showing he also shines on the defensive end of the floor. Draft analysts have expressed just how much they love Wagner's game, and NBA organizations feel the same way. It's almost a guarantee that Wagner will be a first-round pick, but he's trending closer and closer to being a likely top-10 pick following Tuesday night's lottery. Former Michigan forward Isaiah Livers is also checking in on some two-round mock drafts, with Bleacher Report having him go No. 56 overall ESPN pegging him as the No. 57 pick (late second round). Below, find a roundup of the latest mock drafts and where Wagner is slated to be picked. He has been projected anywhere from No. 7 to No. 13 in post-lottery mocks, with most seeing him as a top-10 selection. RELATED: 'Locked In' Zeb Jackson 'Extremely Confident' In Michigan's 2021-22 Squad RELATED: G-League Camp Wolverines Show Well, But Miss Coveted Combine Offers

Michigan Wolverines basketball wing Franz Wagner is projected as a first-round NBA Draft pick. (AP Images)

Franz Wagner NBA Draft Projections

• Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman — No. 7 to the Golden State Warriors "Franz Wagner doesn't possess the star power of this draft's top four picks, but his two-way versatility and valued archetype fuel star role player potential," Wasserman wrote. "He's an easy fit for any lineup based on his catch-and-shoot game and slashing for spot-ups, ball-screen passing and the foot speed to guard the perimeter. And despite still being 19 years old, he'll start his NBA career after two seasons at Michigan and years of experience playing pro and youth ball overseas. "Wagner may seem like a reach at No. 7, but his shoot-dribble-pass skill set may be too clean of a fit for the Golden State Warriors."

• ESPN's Jonathan Givony — No. 9 to the Sacramento Kings "The worst defensive team in the NBA could be attracted to the versatility, intensity and instincts offered by Wagner," Givony wrote. "He is one of the best off-ball defenders in the draft and also brings promising passing and shooting indicators that suggest a very high floor as the type of two-way, role-playing combo forward every team desires."

• Sporting News' Jordan Greer — No. 9 to the Sacramento Kings "Wagner displayed versatility on both ends of the floor while at Michigan," Greer wrote. "He is a smart team defender who can bang with front court players but hold his own against smaller guards. He can also affect the game offensively without eating up possessions, operating as an elbow passer, screener or spot-up shooter. He may not have the ceiling of the guys in front of him, but he could play in the league for a long time."

• The Athletic's Sam Vecenie — No. 10 to the New Orleans Pelicans "Wagner is an interesting 3-and-D prospect at 6-9," Vecenie wrote. "His movement is terrific, with great lateral quickness. He can guard a variety of perimeter players on the ball, but his off-ball instincts are absolutely spectacular. He knows exactly where to be positionally, and his reactivity to get deflections is outstanding. "The big question revolves around his shot, which comes and goes far too often. Sometimes, he looks like a legit 40 percent 3-point shooter in the future. Other times, he looks like a 30 percent guy and totally non-confident in the jumper mechanics. Whichever one he is will determine his career. If he becomes that high-level shooter, he’ll be a very high-level role player who starts. If he doesn’t, he’s more in the vein of his brother, Moritz, as an end-of-the-rotation guy. "The Pelicans need to surround Zion Williamson with two things: shooting and defense. Wagner’s defensive IQ would be a huge help next to Williamson and Brandon Ingram, especially at 6-foot-9. If you believe in his jumper long-term as I do, then this would be about as perfect a fit between that duo as you’ll find."

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Franz Wagner shot 34 percent from beyond the arc last season. (AP Images)

• SB Nation's Ricky O'Donnell — No. 11 to the Charlotte Hornets "Wagner is a 6-9 German forward who followed in the footsteps of his older brother Moritz Wagner by choosing to play for Michigan," O'Donnell began. "While the elder Wagner entered the draft as a stretch big, the younger Wagner brings more versatility to the court starting with his terrific defense. "Wagner has the size to defend at the rim and quickness to switch onto guards, posting a 3.2 percent block rate and 2.3 percent steal rate for the No. 4 unit in the country. Wagner is a sharp help defender who will earn his minutes on that side of the court while his offensive skills develop. "Wagner has good indicators as a shooter — 34 percent from three-point range on 102 attempts; 83.5 percent from the foul line — but it often looked like he lacked confidence in his shot. If he can get more comfortable as a shooter, he should be able to attack closeouts at the NBA level due to his comfort putting the ball on the floor and his developing passing ability. "Wagner had a brutal last game for the Wolverines — 1-of-10 shooting in an Elite Eight loss to UCLA — but he has all the makings of a solid NBA role player if his shot improves."

• CBS Sports' Gary Parrish — No. 13 to the Indiana Pacers "The Pacers need to add depth on the wing, which makes Franz Wagner an obvious option," . His 3-point shot must improve for him to meet expectations, but the fact that he shot 83.3% from the free-throw line this past season at Michigan suggests he's capable of being an above-average perimeter shooter in time.