Franz Wagner, Zavier Simpson Attempt To Diagnose What Went Wrong At MSU
The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team had plenty of issues on both sides of the ball in Sunday’s 87-69 loss at MSU, allowing the Spartans to shoot 52.8 percent from the floor while only connecting on 36.2 percent shots of their own.
U-M’s transition defense (an area the club excelled in last season under de facto defensive coordinator Luke Yaklich) was especially disappointing, allowing Michigan State to rack up 21 fast break points.
“It’s something we need to get better at,” senior guard Zavier Simpson admitted this afternoon. “We need to see it and learn from it, and move forward.”
“Transition defense [is the area the coaches have stressed the most lately],” freshman guard Franz Wagner chimed in. “We knew MSU was going to play fast, even after made shots.
“We didn’t communicate the way we could have on our way back, so that has been a big point lately. You have to give them credit though because [senior guard] Cassius [Winston] played a great game; we could have made it a little harder for him, especially in the beginning to try and make sure he didn’t get into a rhythm.”
Michigan’s defense once again had no answers for Winston, with the senior point guard racking up 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting.
He had no problem pulling the trigger any time he had a decent look, something the Wolverine offensive players, on the other hand, struggled with at times.
“When you watch the film, you can see some shots we should have taken,” Wagner explained. “It’s always easier to say we should have taken certain shots after a game ends though.
“It’s important to continue working on our shots, so that way we’ll be confident to take them when the time comes in a game.
“Missing a few can stop you from taking the next one, even if it’s a good look. It’s not because I don’t think I can make it when I don’t shoot it sometimes, but instead because I think I can make a better play.
“I’m always going to be aggressive and confident when I’m out there, and I’m trying to do more of that.”
Some of Sunday’s offensive struggles were undoubtedly due to junior forward Isaiah Livers being out with injury, with the Kalamazoo, Mich., native having led the team in scoring (13.6 points per game) prior to his setback.
Senior center Jon Teske has since taken over that title from Livers, with his 14.4 points per outing now the most on the roster in Livers’ absence.
“We don’t look at it that way [referring to what the team is missing without him],” Simpson insisted. “If we think too much about him not being on the court, then we’re already defeated.
“We have to look into the mirror and realize he’s not here, and pray for a safe and speedy recovery. We can still improve and win games without him.”
Notes
• Former head man John Beilein's final two Wolverine teams built an identity around their defense and became known for their toughness and grit.
This year's, however, is still lacking that identity, and hasn't quite made a name for itself yet in one specific area.
“We’re not trying to have a highlight name," Simpson noted. "Big Ten play has just started and we have a lot of time to improve ourselves — that’s what it’s all about.
"We have a young team but we can still win games, and there are no excuses. I just try and follow Coach Howard’s lead, while leading my teammates and myself.”
---
