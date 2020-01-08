TheWolverine

Videos: Juwan Howard Not Pleased With U-M's Transition Defense At MSU
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard and three of his players met with the media this afternoon to recap Sunday's MSU game, while also looking ahead to Thursday night's showdown with Purdue.
Howard said there is no update on injured junior forward Isaiah Livers, while also stressing the importance of improvement in the club's transition defense.
RELATED: Looking at Ball Screen Defense Under Juwan Howard
Head coach Juwan Howard
Sophomore guard Adrien Nunez
Senior guard Zavier Simpson
Freshman guard Franz Wagner
