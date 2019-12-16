Glasgow Advises Teammates To Play In Citrus Bowl, Talks 'Statement Win'
Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow took home two significant awards at last night’s postseason banquet, winning the Roger Zatkoff Award as the team’s top linebacker and the club's Blue Collar Award for the Wolverines’ hardest worker.
His 79 tackles finished second most on the roster this season, and it was evident at the banquet last night (and throughout the entirety of the season) that Glasgow is one of the most well-respected and well-liked players on the entire team, and that his opinions carry plenty of weight.
“If you perform in it [the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl against Alabama], you’ll create a very good situation for yourself going forward,” he explained when asked if any of his teammates plan on sitting out.
“If anyone wants to sit out, I would say not to and I’d recommend not to. We’re playing a very good program and have an opportunity to leave the team on a good note.
“I was happy [when I found out we’d be playing them]. I’m happy with the competition, because they’re a great team who lost their quarterback [junior Tua Tagovailoa].
“If they hadn’t lost him, who knows where their season would be at at this point? I’m just looking forward to competing against other high-level athletes.”
Yes, the Crimson Tide dropped two games this season (to LSU and Auburn), with Tagovailoa’s absence playing a significant factor in the loss to the Tigers (redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones threw two pick-sixes that game).
With that being said, Alabama still possesses arguably as much talent as any team in the nation, and ranks in the top-20 nationally in both total offense and total defense.
“We’ve watched a good amount of them and have started preparing for them,” Glasgow revealed. “We’ll go more in depth moving forward.
“We’re looking at them as a whole and are starting to understand what kind of team they are, what they’re good at and what they’re bad at offensively and defensively.
“They have a very talented receiving core and a very talented o-line. I’ve seen their running back [junior Najee Harris] make a lot of plays and the other backs they rotate in make plays as well.
“I’m pretty sure their new quarterback has done very well during his time there, because they put up a lot of points against Auburn in their loss.
“They’ve still done well after Tagovailoa went down, so we’ll be playing one of the best teams we’ve played all year. Their offense is extremely explosive, but we have great players as well.”
Michigan picked up a dominating 45-14 win over No. 8 Notre Dame on Oct. 26, but lost to arguably the next three best teams it faced in Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State.
Alabama is undoubtedly better than the Badgers and Nittany Lions, and appears to be on a similar level Ohio State is on, meaning the Maize and Blue will have a golden opportunity to pick up an elite win over one of the nation’s best programs.
“Alabama has either been in contention for or won the National Championship ever since I’ve been in early high school,” Glasgow noted.
“If you get a win over them, it’s a statement. To end our season with a win against them would mean a lot for our program, fans and players.
“If we win this game, we’d be a 10-win team with a win over traditionally one of the best programs over the last 10 years, and it’d be a victory over a team ranked higher than us who will likely be favored.
“I don’t know if we can say we’re happy with this season no matter what happens, but we’ll be really happy if we win this game.”
