His 79 tackles finished second most on the roster this season, and it was evident at the banquet last night (and throughout the entirety of the season) that Glasgow is one of the most well-respected and well-liked players on the entire team, and that his opinions carry plenty of weight.

Michigan Wolverines football fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow took home two significant awards at last night’s postseason banquet, winning the Roger Zatkoff Award as the team’s top linebacker and the club's Blue Collar Award for the Wolverines’ hardest worker.

“If you perform in it [the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl against Alabama], you’ll create a very good situation for yourself going forward,” he explained when asked if any of his teammates plan on sitting out.

“If anyone wants to sit out, I would say not to and I’d recommend not to. We’re playing a very good program and have an opportunity to leave the team on a good note.

“I was happy [when I found out we’d be playing them]. I’m happy with the competition, because they’re a great team who lost their quarterback [junior Tua Tagovailoa].

“If they hadn’t lost him, who knows where their season would be at at this point? I’m just looking forward to competing against other high-level athletes.”

Yes, the Crimson Tide dropped two games this season (to LSU and Auburn), with Tagovailoa’s absence playing a significant factor in the loss to the Tigers (redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones threw two pick-sixes that game).

With that being said, Alabama still possesses arguably as much talent as any team in the nation, and ranks in the top-20 nationally in both total offense and total defense.

“We’ve watched a good amount of them and have started preparing for them,” Glasgow revealed. “We’ll go more in depth moving forward.

“We’re looking at them as a whole and are starting to understand what kind of team they are, what they’re good at and what they’re bad at offensively and defensively.

“They have a very talented receiving core and a very talented o-line. I’ve seen their running back [junior Najee Harris] make a lot of plays and the other backs they rotate in make plays as well.

“I’m pretty sure their new quarterback has done very well during his time there, because they put up a lot of points against Auburn in their loss.