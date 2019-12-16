News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Hopefully, nobody is sitting out. I talked to [senior safety] Josh Metellus, and we’re playing. I don’t think anyone has any room to sit out. If anything, it’s an opportunity for the seniors. If they’re thinking about sitting out, it would only hurt them. It depends on your situation, but any time you have an opportunity to go out there and compete against the best in the country, it’s another chance to improve yourself.”
— Senior quarterback Shea Patterson last night, discussing the topic of players potentially sitting out the bowl game.

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Patterson's MVP Speech, Paye on his Future, Players Talk Alabama

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Team MVP Patterson on the Bowl Game: 'Hopefully Nobody is Sitting out'

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Where U-M Ranks in the Biggest Statistical Categories Heading Into the Bowl Game

• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Could Offensive Familiarity With Alabama Help Michigan?

