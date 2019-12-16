The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 16
Tweets of the day
Earned. Nothing better than having the respect of your teammates! Congrats buddy @SheaPatterson_1 #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/IA5ziaxd2u— Ben McDaniels (@Coach_BenMcD) December 16, 2019
.@SheaPatterson_1 was named MVP (voted on by his teammates) at our 2019 Awards Show (The SCHEMMYS this evening.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 16, 2019
FULL DETAILS » https://t.co/ZkSTaqzmtf#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RDZYlprUfE
The Offensive Player of the Year, chosen by his teammates: Nico Collins.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 16, 2019
Congrats, @lbg_nico7! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/oiMMisHXsa
The Defensive Player of the Year, chosen by his teammates: Josh Uche.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 16, 2019
Congrats, @_Uche35! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/9eK25Qv8CQ
Tonight’s Michigan Football awards event saw Shea Patterson win the player voted Bo Schembechler MVP award. Go to Facebook page jimbrandstatter76 for all awards. Players got “Schemmy’s” as keepsakes...small statuettes of Bo sculpture outside Schembechler Hall #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/K8Zyil36kc— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) December 16, 2019
#Michigan's Don Brown: "I work for the best head coach in America, and the way he treats his coaches and players is tremendous."— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) December 16, 2019
#Michigan junior DE Kwity Paye was asked about his future tonight: "I'm leaning toward coming back."— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) December 16, 2019
Proud of the work this guy has put in the last year!! Overcoming adversity, staying positive and being an unselfish teammate every day. The best is yet to come..! https://t.co/3b68MB0tGZ— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) December 16, 2019
Guy just comes to work day in and day out ! Takes coaching, never complains, and not even scratching the surface of who he can be yet!! #youknow https://t.co/ZkH1nSDagg— Jay Harbaugh (@JayHarbaugh) December 16, 2019
The Richard Katcher Award, given to the best d-lineman or outside linebacker: Kwity Paye and Aidan Hutchinson.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 16, 2019
Congrats to @KwityPaye_19 and @aidanhutch97! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/VbyyK8qtpL
For Our Seniors 👀#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UG5cxF1lZy— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 15, 2019
The Schemmy 😍 pic.twitter.com/dGstNSQ1UA— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 15, 2019
Later tonight... the 2019 Schemmys!— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 15, 2019
We'll deliver the insights and award winners right here. #GoBlue 〽️🏆 pic.twitter.com/WQRd9oj1Wd
Crazy good vintage @umichfootball program - Stagg vs. Yost on Thanksgiving Day 1903 https://t.co/ovWLFPp8J0 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/LSdjStHBzT— MVictors (@MVictors) December 15, 2019
Just trying to make my Mama proud ❤️ #Graduation2019 pic.twitter.com/fIl15jhVCq— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) December 15, 2019
Congrats, Grads! #GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/B3fk5oYM0E— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 15, 2019
Congrats to the newest graduates of @UMich! Welcome to our family of more than 600,000 Michigan alumni. 🎓 pic.twitter.com/IfpZ7LjeE8— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 15, 2019
Congratulations to the newest graduating class of Leaders and Best! We cannot wait to see what you do next, but know that wherever you go, you’ll #GoBlue, and you’ll always call U-M ho〽️e! #MGoGrad 🎓 pic.twitter.com/AsRkrxFnR6— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 15, 2019
Give us your adjective to describe @umichbball's recent schedule. pic.twitter.com/SshLtk5dq7— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 15, 2019
Josh Uche was a monster in 2019 😤 pic.twitter.com/x5R5bNbHud— PFF College (@PFF_College) December 16, 2019
December 16, 2019 Happy Birthday Brandent R. T. Englemon! - https://t.co/y9hGlDIVwk pic.twitter.com/AwwCKMkGtf— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 16, 2019
SACK!@JourdanJD takes down Jared Goff #LARvsDAL | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/89RGi0H907— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 15, 2019
“I have no doubt you each have a story about your dream of coming here to Michigan. The experience that we have all shared here is life changing. Wherever your life’s journey takes you, you will find your @michiganalumni family there.” Bob Stefanski #MGoGrad— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 15, 2019
🎥 Pacioretty: It's time for us to feel confident and string together some wins. pic.twitter.com/jw30HvKhDF— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) December 15, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Videos: Patterson's MVP Speech, Paye on his Future, Players Talk Alabama
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Team MVP Patterson on the Bowl Game: 'Hopefully Nobody is Sitting out'
• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Blue Chips: New FutureCast Pick in for Michigan
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Where U-M Ranks in the Biggest Statistical Categories Heading Into the Bowl Game
• Isaiah Hole, WolverinesWire: Could Offensive Familiarity With Alabama Help Michigan?
