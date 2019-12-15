The club's national rank is listed first below, and the actual statistic is in parenthesis.

Here's a look at where the Michigan Wolverines' football team ranks in all the nation's most important statistical categories following the conclusion of the regular-season.

• Michigan's 2019 offense finished ranked higher nationally in passing yards per game (50th) than it did in rushing yards per outing (81st). This is the first time this has occurred since 2015 (finished 53rd in passing that year and 84th in rushing).

• U-M's turnover numbers took a major hit this season, finishing 66th with 18 giveaways. This comes a year after the Maize and Blue were one of the best teams in the sport at holding onto the ball, concluding 2018 with only 12 turnovers to rank eighth in the country.

• The Wolverines went from being one of the game's best third down offenses in 2018 (converted 48.6 percent of their opportunities to finish ninth) to a subpar unit in that regard in 2019 (was successful on only 38.4 percent of their attempts to conclude 80th).

• All three of defensive coordinator Don Brown's past defenses at U-M have finished in the top-three nationally during his tenure, with his 2016 crew concluding tied for first, his 2017 group finishing third and his 2018 unit checking in second. This year's defense currently stands at sixth nationally, but will have a chance to move up (or down) in the Citrus Bowl against Alabama.

• The Maize and Blue's pass defense is on track to finish in the top-five for the fifth straight year under head coach Jim Harbaugh (third in 2015, first in 2016, first in 2017, second in 2018 and now fifth in 2019).

• This year's U-M defense has forced 20 turnovers, already more than any of Harbaugh's past teams. The previous high was the 2016 club, with 19.

• Redshirt junior Will Hart saw his punting average dip to 45.1 this year after averaging 47 yards per attempt last season, but still helped the Wolverines finish 23rd nationally in punting average. The club finished sixth in the category last year.