Team MVP Shea Patterson On The Bowl Game: 'Hopefully Nobody Is Sitting Out'
The Michigan Wolverines’ football passing attack finally found its rhythm in November, averaging 351.6 yards through the air per game over the team’s final three outings.
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson became the first quarterback in U-M history to ever throw for 300 or more yards in three straight contests, and will look to continue that streak in the Citrus Bowl against an Alabama secondary that has been torched on two separate occasions this year (allowed 324 passing yards to South Carolina and 393 to LSU).
Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was a key factor in the Wolverines’ offensive surge, and has some familiarity with the Crimson Tide personnel after serving as their co-offensive coordinator last season.
“I think Coach Gattis having been there and having that experience and knowledge of their defense and offense gives us a little edge,” Patterson admitted tonight, after being voted as the team MVP at the Wolverines' annual postseason awards banquet.
“We’ve had a good amount of momentum in our last five or six games heading into this one, and we’re going to try and keep it rolling.
“I just have to thank Coach Gattis for giving me the keys and trusting and believing in me. He spoke to our players about buying in, so that’s just an element of our added trust.”
The team didn’t appear to ‘buy in’ last season when four players sat out U-M’s 41-15 blowout loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl.
The Maize and Blue clearly had their eyes on bigger goals, but when those dreams were smashed in the Nov. 24 loss at Ohio State, a lifeless performance ensued against the Gators.
“Yes and no,” Patterson admitted tonight when asked if the team has a different mindset heading into the Citrus Bowl than it did going into last season’s Peach Bowl.
“We were No. 4 in the country last year for the majority of the season and had high hopes, and then lost and ended up playing Florida.
“It was disappointing going into that game and we felt like we should’ve been in the Playoff if we wouldn’t have lost. Everybody is on board this year, no matter the situation and no matter who we’re playing.”
Several of the veteran Wolverine players were asked tonight if any of their teammates are planning on sitting out the bowl game, and they all gave similar answers — no, or at least not to their knowledge.
“Hopefully, nobody is sitting out,” Patterson confirmed. “I talked to [senior safety] Josh Metellus, and we’re playing. I don’t think anyone has any room to sit out.
“If anything, it’s an opportunity for the seniors. If they’re thinking about sitting out, it would only hurt them. It depends on your situation, but any time you have an opportunity to go out there and compete against the best in the country, it’s another chance to improve yourself.”
Notes
• Most believe the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl will be Patterson’s final game in a Michigan uniform, though he was asked tonight about potentially applying for a fifth year.
The senior only played in three games as a freshman at Ole Miss in 2016, and with the inconsistent, hypocritical and baffling decisions the NCAA makes on a regular basis with their ‘anything goes’ mentality, Patterson receiving a fifth season doesn’t seem to be impossible.
“I haven’t looked into it,” he admitted. “That’s something I’ll have to discuss with my family. Right now, I’m just focused on this bowl game.”
