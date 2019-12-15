Senior quarterback Shea Patterson became the first quarterback in U-M history to ever throw for 300 or more yards in three straight contests, and will look to continue that streak in the Citrus Bowl against an Alabama secondary that has been torched on two separate occasions this year (allowed 324 passing yards to South Carolina and 393 to LSU).

The Michigan Wolverines’ football passing attack finally found its rhythm in November, averaging 351.6 yards through the air per game over the team’s final three outings.

Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was a key factor in the Wolverines’ offensive surge, and has some familiarity with the Crimson Tide personnel after serving as their co-offensive coordinator last season.

“I think Coach Gattis having been there and having that experience and knowledge of their defense and offense gives us a little edge,” Patterson admitted tonight, after being voted as the team MVP at the Wolverines' annual postseason awards banquet.

“We’ve had a good amount of momentum in our last five or six games heading into this one, and we’re going to try and keep it rolling.

“I just have to thank Coach Gattis for giving me the keys and trusting and believing in me. He spoke to our players about buying in, so that’s just an element of our added trust.”

The team didn’t appear to ‘buy in’ last season when four players sat out U-M’s 41-15 blowout loss to Florida in the Peach Bowl.

The Maize and Blue clearly had their eyes on bigger goals, but when those dreams were smashed in the Nov. 24 loss at Ohio State, a lifeless performance ensued against the Gators.

“Yes and no,” Patterson admitted tonight when asked if the team has a different mindset heading into the Citrus Bowl than it did going into last season’s Peach Bowl.

“We were No. 4 in the country last year for the majority of the season and had high hopes, and then lost and ended up playing Florida.

“It was disappointing going into that game and we felt like we should’ve been in the Playoff if we wouldn’t have lost. Everybody is on board this year, no matter the situation and no matter who we’re playing.”