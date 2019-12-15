News More News
Videos: Patterson's MVP Speech, Paye On His Future, Players Talk Alabama

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' football team hosted their annual postseason banquet tonight at Crisler Center, and several veteran Wolverine players spoke afterward about the Alabama matchup in the Citrus Bowl, and the concept of sitting out bowl games.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson's MVP speech has also been included after the veteran was voted as the club's most valuable player by his teammates.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will play Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl.
The Michigan Wolverines' football team will play Alabama on Jan. 1 in the Citrus Bowl.

Shea Patterson's MVP Speech

Senior left guard Ben Bredeson

Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson

Junior defensive end Kwity Paye

