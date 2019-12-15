Videos: Patterson's MVP Speech, Paye On His Future, Players Talk Alabama
The Michigan Wolverines' football team hosted their annual postseason banquet tonight at Crisler Center, and several veteran Wolverine players spoke afterward about the Alabama matchup in the Citrus Bowl, and the concept of sitting out bowl games.
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson's MVP speech has also been included after the veteran was voted as the club's most valuable player by his teammates.
RELATED: Inside the Fort: Black's Departure, Harbaugh's Message, More
Shea Patterson's MVP Speech
Senior left guard Ben Bredeson
Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson
Junior defensive end Kwity Paye
