M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and says that Michigan fans should have some faith in Sherrone Moore. Scar looks at who's coming and going on the staff and looks at what the Chargers are doing in the NFL.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:29

UM staff 3:30-7:04

Joe Cullen 7:05-11:53

Wink Martindale & Sterling Lucas 11:54-16:33

Ryan Osborn 16:34-19:08Staff 19:09-25:30

Mad at coaches 15:31-36:29

NIL 36:30-48:47

Faith in Moore 48:48-102:02