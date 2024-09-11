M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Should Michigan contiune to operate like it has the first two games in the upcoming game this Saturday? Will Alex Orji come in at QB for a play or three? What if Jack Tuttle is ready to roll like Sherrone Moore says he is? Lots of questions after the Texas loss.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-4:10

QB portal 4:11-15:50

Feedback 15:51-24:06

Question marks on offense 24:07-27:11

Turnovers vs Texas 27:12-40:46

Portal 40:47-53:00

Offense and defense 53:01-1:11:17