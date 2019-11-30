Here's how each of the first two quarters unfolded:

Ohio State leads the Michigan Wolverines' football team, 28-16, at halftime today at The Big House.

Michigan's offense came out on fire today, marching 75 yards in seven plays before capping the opening drive off with a 22-yard touchdown run from freshman wideout Giles Jackson on a reverse.

The score put U-M up 6-0 after redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin missed the extra point.

Ohio State answered immediately, though, advancing 75 yards in nine plays to take a 7-6 lead after junior running back J.K. Dobbins found the end zone from five yards out at the 8:50 mark of the first quarter.

The Maize and Blue went three-and-out on their next offensive possession, but their defense also forced an OSU punt with 5:22 remaining in the frame.

The Buckeyes extended their lead to 14-6 when sophomore quarterback Justin Fields hit sophomore receiver Chris Olave on a 57-yard deep touchdown pass at 1:27 of the first quarter, with senior safety Josh Metellus trailing on the play.

Michigan's offense answered beautifully, however, stringing together a quick three-play, 75-yard drive that was wrapped up with Patterson hitting a wide open junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 25-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-13 with 19 seconds left in the opening frame.