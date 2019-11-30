Halftime Box Score And Recap: Ohio State 28, Michigan 16
Ohio State leads the Michigan Wolverines' football team, 28-16, at halftime today at The Big House.
Here's how each of the first two quarters unfolded:
First Quarter
Michigan's offense came out on fire today, marching 75 yards in seven plays before capping the opening drive off with a 22-yard touchdown run from freshman wideout Giles Jackson on a reverse.
The score put U-M up 6-0 after redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin missed the extra point.
Ohio State answered immediately, though, advancing 75 yards in nine plays to take a 7-6 lead after junior running back J.K. Dobbins found the end zone from five yards out at the 8:50 mark of the first quarter.
The Maize and Blue went three-and-out on their next offensive possession, but their defense also forced an OSU punt with 5:22 remaining in the frame.
The Buckeyes extended their lead to 14-6 when sophomore quarterback Justin Fields hit sophomore receiver Chris Olave on a 57-yard deep touchdown pass at 1:27 of the first quarter, with senior safety Josh Metellus trailing on the play.
Michigan's offense answered beautifully, however, stringing together a quick three-play, 75-yard drive that was wrapped up with Patterson hitting a wide open junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 25-yard touchdown pass to make the score 14-13 with 19 seconds left in the opening frame.
Second Quarter
OSU stretched its advantage to 21-13 at 10:12 of the second quarter when Dobbins scored his second touchdown of the afternoon from six yards out, wrapping up a nine-play, 75-yard series.
The Wolverines took the ball all the way to the Buckeye 16-yard line on their next drive, but Patterson fumbled the snap and fifth-year senior defensive tackle Robert Landers recovered, ending U-M's series with 6:32 left before halftime.
Ohio State capitalized off the turnover, taking the ball 84 yards in nine plays before Dobbins scored his third rushing TD of the afternoon, this time from five yards out to put his team up 28-13 with 3:15 left in the half.
U-M had a chance to cut OSU's edge to single digits with 19 seconds remaining before halftime, but Peoples-Jones dropped a beautifully-thrown ball from Patterson in the end zone, forcing Michigan to settle for a field goal.
Nordin connected from 23 yards out, and the Buckeyes took their 28-16 lead into the locker room.
