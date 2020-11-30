Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh discussed a plethora of topics this evening on the Inside Michigan Football radio show, including redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara's status, the improvement of the running game and more. The club held everything virtually today, and though Saturday's game against Maryland is still a go (as of now at least), plenty of uncertainty surrounds the matchup. Below are the topics Harbaugh addressed on the radio segment, and what he said about each of them:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team next plays Maryland at 3:30 this weekend. (Lon Horwedel)

Thanksgiving:

“The guys were happy to go have the afternoon and evening to rest and have extra rest time. There was no travel or flying to different places within the same families. Those protocols were followed.”

U-M's Daily Testing Procedures:

“Everybody comes into Schembechler Hall and has their temperature taken. They then immediately test. All testing is done between 7 AM and 10:30 AM. That’s a daily antigen test. "If there is a presumptive positive, it awaits confirmation from a PCR test. It takes four to six to eight to 24 hours to get it back. It takes six to 36 hours depending on what the labs and the volume is at the hospital. "I wouldn’t term it as frustrating; there are challenges, like with everything. We don’t complain; it’s an attitude of gratitude to be able to test on a daily basis.”

Michigan's Offensive Performance Against Penn State:

“The running game is improving and very close to being really good. There were plays made in the passing game. Offensively, not enough first downs made. We struggled in the short yardage situations, third and fourth-and-two, to one to three areas. "It didn’t allow the offense to keep moving and sustain drives. It’s a combination of things; you start with the coaching and the scheme you had and how it was taught. We’re striving to put our guys in a spot they can be most successful. "That’s the thought that goes into it.”

Cade McNamara's Status:

“Day to day. We’ll see what the status is for all our players. It’s still early in the week and we’ll assess that as we go.”

U-M's Defensive Performance Against Penn State:

“We gave up a lot of rushing yards, 146 yards of their total in about six plays. We lost leverage on the back and the quarterback draw. That was a big part in their ability to convert on the third-and-shorts as well. "It allowed them to sustain drives. The coverage was much improved. The play by [redshirt sophomore cornerbacks] Gemon Green and Vincent Gray and [sophomore safety] Daxton Hill was quality in the coverage plays that they made. "It was good to see that progress made there and to shore up other areas.”

The Importance of Beating Maryland:

“Very important. That’s our goal and that’s where our work is put in — emotional and physical investment for the goal to win the game. That’s where our focus is. They’re an ascending team and are playing good football. "They’re a well-coached team with good athletes and are playing more confident as they go.”

Giles Jackson's Absence:

“[Sophomore wideout and punt and kick returner] Giles [Jackson] is working through something. We’ll see if he’s available for this week or not. He’s a heck of a good player, and so is [sophomore wideout and backup punt returner] Mike [Sainristil]. "Hopefully Giles will be back. We’ll see.”

The Status of Jalen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes:

“I don’t know. I can’t put a gauge on it or level of anticipation. They’re working through something and going through the process of that and continuing to do that.”

Trevor Keegan's Performance Against Penn State:

“He’s growing. He was willing and did some good things and also some things to coach on going forward. [Redshirt junior] Chuck Filiaga moved from left guard to right guard as well in that move, and I thought he handled that pretty well. "There are quite a few players, especially on the offensive line, who have acquitted themselves well and are getting quality game reps.”

The Team's Current Motivation Level: