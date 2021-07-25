'He Knows The Formula': Michigan Players Believe In Harbaugh, His Vision

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh likened the narrative that he's on the hot seat to World War II propaganda machines, in that those "jive turkeys" — a term the head man has used for adversaries in the past — are trying to get him to give up after posting a 2-4 season last year. Instead, he's continuing to climb and isn't planning on turning back any time soon. Harbaugh, who holds a 49-22 overall record at Michigan in six seasons, appears to be as motivated as ever. While he had to have seen some of the outside noise to even make the aforementioned comparison, he doesn't listen to it or subscribe to the narratives. Neither, apparently, do his players. "I kind of take some [Harbaugh's] principles, because he has such an attitude where he just doesn't care what people think of him and what people think about our team," junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said. "I'll see stuff on social media, and I'll be a victim sometimes of looking at stuff that I shouldn't. I think he's such a rock in the sense that he doesn't let any of that stuff affect him. That's what I see in him that I implement in myself." RELATED: Twenty One Takeaways From Michigan Football At 2021 Big Ten Media Days RELATED: How Cade McNamara Became 'The Rock' Of Michigan's Offense

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh has won 69 percent of his games in six seasons at U-M. (Greg Pickel)

This offseason, Harbaugh signed a contract extension that saw him take a major pay cut, replaced six assistant coaches and revamped his recruiting department. He's excited to be back, and insists the changes he made have already been beneficial. The players are adamant about it as well, and they can't wait to show the general public that 2020 was — in their mind — a fluke. "I’m going to be honest with you — all the outside noise is outside noise for the reason," redshirt junior Josh Ross said. "We know what’s going on inside our building. We know how we’ve changed. We know how we’ve gotten better. We know how we’ve grown. And everybody is going to see that when the season comes. Added Ross: "This is my fifth year. I’ve been here for five years. I’ve seen so many phases of our team, so many different dynamics, so many different players — a lot of differences throughout my career. Listening to the outside noise is the absolute worst thing I can do — even if it’s positive, even if it’s negative — because at the end of the day, you put that work in, you do it and you’re the only one that’s going to make the situation better." RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Says This Team 'Feels Different'

