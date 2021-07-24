Twenty One Takeaways From Michigan Football At 2021 Big Ten Media Days

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh, redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross represented the Maize and Blue in Indianapolis this week for Big Ten Media Days. We previewed the two-day event by predicting the 10 biggest storylines that would come out of it, and most of those ended up being some big talking points, but we were also able to take away quite a bit from hearing Harbaugh, his players and some opposing coaches and athletes speak. Here are our 21 biggest quick-hitting takeaways from Big Ten Media Days. RELATED: What They're Saying About Michigan Football Following Big Ten Media Days RELATED: How Cade McNamara Became 'The Rock' Of Michigan's Offense

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games in six seasons (2020 was a shortened campaign) at U-M. (AP Images)

1. Jim Harbaugh is as motivated as ever

"I've known him for most of my life. I've never seen him back down from a challenge," best-selling author, U-M professor and historian John U. Bacon, in speaking about Harbaugh, told The Wolverine for an article in the Michigan Football Preview issue. Well, after listening to Harbaugh at Big Ten Media Day, it appears he's not backing down from this challenge — getting the figurative Michigan football train moving back in the right direction after a disastrous 2020 — either. In Indianapolis, the very city in which he was nicknamed 'Captain Comeback' while starring at quarterback for the 'Cardiac Colts,' Harbaugh made it clear that he understands where his program is at, and that he's going to keep climbing even though he's been told by the national media and others to turn back and quit. He's striving to mount another comeback.

2. Harbaugh was relaxed with the media and excited about his team

Harbaugh was more open than in years past, and seemed to enjoy his time at the event. He was cheerful from the moment he walked on stage and greeted Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to the time he walked away from the biggest media scrum of the day and headed to his next appointment. When talking about his team, he was honest about the challenges ahead but sounded excited, too. When having to answer questions from the Ohio reporters who come after him on an annual basis, he attacked his answers head on. Harbaugh's demeanor was evident to those in attendance. "Coach, you know what's interesting as we're sitting here — and we've done this before — but there just seems to be a juice to you as you're talking about each one of these players and what they look like coming through the door and what they're doing on the practice field that I don't know that I've seen before," BTN analyst Howard Griffith told Harbaugh while the coach was making his scheduled appearance at the desk with the network. "He stood Thursday on the Lucas Oil Stadium field in Indianapolis, the figurative mountaintop, site of the Big Ten championship game, a place the Wolverines have never reached," The Detroit News' Bob Wojnowski wrote. "If anyone expected a defeated or defiant Harbaugh, not there. He was upbeat and engaging as he spoke to the assembled media, a positive demeanor that doesn’t guarantee success, but is far from surrender." Surely last season took a toll on Harbaugh, who said he's glad to be a full-time football coach and no longer a 'COVID coach' this year, but he seems to have moved on. As Wojnowski wrote, it doesn't mean the success will follow, but it's a better sign than the alternative.

3. Michigan is embracing the underdog mentality

Michigan was picked to finish fourth in the Big Ten East by the media members who voted in Cleveland.com's annual preseason poll, and nobody is happier about that than the Wolverines' players. Hutchinson and Ross both said they love that there are "no expectations" surrounding this team, something that may allow them to play more freely and surprise some people. As far as the criticism a blue blood program like Michigan inevitably faces after not meeting expectations — the Wolverines say they're not listening to the outside noise, and that nobody has been more critical while trying to find solutions than the men inside Schembechler Hall. "Just as bad our fans want to see us win, we want to win even more because we’re actually there playing," Ross said. "... It means the world to me to make them [and former players] proud of us."

4. Culture problems are on the way out

The eye test said Michigan football had culture problems in 2020. Behind-the-scenes sources said the same. Michigan coaches and players, on the other hand, understandably stopped short of going there last season. But now that the months have passed, and the culture has improved, Michigan's players are a tad more willing to share about last year. Most of the culture problems they referred to were about the losses — no 2-4 team has a great culture, of course — but they also admitted that the leadership wasn't up to par. From the sounds of it, the 2021 Wolverines have put that behind them and are holding each other much more accountable. Not having the distraction of COVID doesn't hurt, either.

5. And the leadership looks much improved

Michigan football had seven captains last season, which begged the question — if you have seven captains, do you have any captains? Hutchinson, Ross and sixth-year senior center Andrew Vastardis are all returning captains, and they know they have to do better this time around, having admitted as much. Hutchinson and Ross both said they're taking it even more personally this time around and feel like the leadership is already better than it was a year ago. Of course, it all has to stay together once adversity hits, but this is a good start.

6. The new-look coaching staff is relatable and approachable

Much has been made about Michigan's assistant coaches averaging 36.4 years of age — something that many believe will positively impact recruiting. While the results on the recruiting trail will come in time, the fresh faces are already having a positive affect within the building when it comes to relatability. "Trust" was a big word Harbaugh and each player stressed, as well. Hutchinson said that he spent an hour and a half in new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald's office the other day, talking about life and football. Ross said he had a recent phone conversation with Macdonald that lasted a similar length. Ross said he's already seen himself play better in practice because of the high level of trust he has in his coaches. He's probably not alone.

7. Mike Macdonald is a rising star in the coaching profession

Harbaugh has been impressed with all of his new assistant coaches, but given Macdonald's position, there's quite a bit more hinging on his job performance. So far, so good. While everyone knew Macdonald has quickly climbed the coaching ranks, and that Harbaugh's brother, Baltimore Ravens head man John Harbaugh, recommended Macdonald — who came to Ann Arbor following a stint coaching the Ravens' linebackers — the full story was an incredible one to hear. John told Jim that Macdonald was "probably" going to be the Ravens' next defensive coordinator, but he was willing to part with him because" really love Michigan football, and I really love you." If Macdonald ends up turning around Michigan's defense and being a home run hire, it'll look like a next-level move, in hindsight, and better than it already appears to be.

8. The offensive staff is a cohesive unit

Harbaugh said the cohesiveness of the offensive staff is the thing that made the biggest improvement this offseason. Harbaugh brought in two new coaches — running backs coach Mike Hart and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss — on that side of the ball, and promoted Sherrone Moore from tight ends coach to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Jay Harbaugh was shifted from running backs to tight ends, while keeping his duties as special teams coordinator. "Trust" was a big word thrown around here, as well. Context clues say the trust wasn't there last season — or at least wasn't good enough — and that change was warranted.

9. And there will be more cooks in the offensive kitchen