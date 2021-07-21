Where The Media Picked Michigan Football To Finish In The Big Ten

'Tis the season for preseason polls and predictions.

Cleveland.com released its annual Big Ten preseason poll ahead of the league's media days, which are set to take place Thursday and Friday (July 22-23).

Unsurprisingly — and for the seventh time in the last nine years — Ohio State was picked to win the conference by 33 of 34 participating media members, which include "at least one beat writer from all 14 Big Ten teams and a few who cover the entire league or have a national perspective."

Wisconsin is the favorite to win the West, with 29 members picking the Badgers, while Iowa checked in second with five first-place votes. One voter pegged Wisconsin to knock off Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan, which has the 12th-toughest schedule in the country according to expert Phil Steele, checked in at No. 4 in the Big Ten East, behind the aforementioned Buckeyes, No. 2 Penn State and No. 3 Indiana.

