Michigan Football Point-Counterpoint, The Defense: The Good & Bad for 2021
Continuing our 'Of Course ... But Maybe' series on Michigan Wolverines football for 2021. This time we examine the defense - hopes vs. concerns heading into the season.
RELATED: PFF Ranks The Nation's Quarterbacks: Where Does Michigan's Check In?
RELATED: READY FOR TAKEOFF: Aidan Hutchinson Promotes The Wolverine Football Preview
DEFENSIVE LINE
OF COURSE, there is at least some talent here … and there’s experience, too. In fact, the three projected starters in the new 3-4 look, Mazi Smith, Donovan Jeter and Chris Hinton, have 13 ‘recruiting stars’ between them (Smith and Jeter were four stars, Hinton a five). That’s more than not only most of the conference, but also most teams in the country.
Jeter has started four of the 24 games in which he’s appeared, and he’s had a few springs in which he’s been lauded as the guy who really made a move. Smith was that player this year, with everyone singling him out as a potential difference-maker up front (they need one in the middle in this scheme), while Hinton has appeared in 18 games with five starts.
BUT MAYBE, there just isn’t enough depth here — and to be frank, the starters are unproven, at best.
