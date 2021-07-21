Michigan Football Point-Counterpoint, The Defense: The Good & Bad for 2021

Continuing our 'Of Course ... But Maybe' series on Michigan Wolverines football for 2021. This time we examine the defense - hopes vs. concerns heading into the season.

OF COURSE, there is at least some talent here … and there’s experience, too. In fact, the three projected starters in the new 3-4 look, Mazi Smith, Donovan Jeter and Chris Hinton, have 13 ‘recruiting stars’ between them (Smith and Jeter were four stars, Hinton a five). That’s more than not only most of the conference, but also most teams in the country.

Jeter has started four of the 24 games in which he’s appeared, and he’s had a few springs in which he’s been lauded as the guy who really made a move. Smith was that player this year, with everyone singling him out as a potential difference-maker up front (they need one in the middle in this scheme), while Hinton has appeared in 18 games with five starts.



