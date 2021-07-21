Ten B1G Michigan Football Storylines To Watch At Media Days

Michigan Wolverines head football coach will take the podium at 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Day One of Big Ten Media Days. Three Wolverine players — redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross will be joining the head man at the event, and will also speak to reporters. Media days serve as the unofficial kickoff to football season for some, and a sure sign that actual kickoff is near. The news will flow hot and heavy out of Indy this week, so we've rounded up 10 B1G Michigan storylines to watch coming out of the event. RELATED: Tom Brady Expected To Play 'At Least' Two More Seasons RELATED: PFF Ranks The Nation's Quarterbacks: Where Does Michigan's Check In?

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh has won 49 games in six seasons (2020 was a shortened campaign) at U-M. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

1. Name, Image And Likeness

Tired of hearing the three letters, 'NIL,' yet? Well, brace yourself, because, just like the rampant discussion about the topic at other conferences' media days, there will be many questions about the NCAA's new name, image and likeness rules in Indianapolis. Michigan football made waves while allowing players to partner with The M Den and becoming the first college program to monetize the sale of jerseys. Several Wolverines have been involved with endorsement and advertising deals — big and small — with businesses since the rule took effect July 1. Harbaugh has long been a supporter of these rules, saying last year that he's "all for" players having the ability to profit from their name, image and likeness. One of the more prominent coaches in the game and an innovator (he led the charge on the one-time transfer rule that has since passes), Harbaugh will surely be peppered with questions on the topic.

2. Quarterback Competition

Unless Harbaugh pulls a stunner and names a starting quarterback at media days, the Wolverines will settle on a signal-caller at some point during fall camp. Still, Harbaugh and his players may provide some insight into who is leading, who made the most improvement during the offseason, etc. Redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara, who was called the starter coming out of spring ball, is the presumed favorite to land the job, while highly-touted freshman J.J. McCarthy is considered the dark horse and redshirt sophomore Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman the wild card. The competition will rage on, and Harbaugh will likely be tight-lipped, but there will be no shortage of questions.

3. Jim Harbaugh's Contract Extension And Job Security

Sure, Harbaugh's contract extension that he signed in January — which included a pay cut and more performance-based incentives — is 'old news,' but that won't stop some national or rival media members from asking about it. Harbaugh's buyout was cut dramatically, making it easier for him to leave and for the school to let him go should he not meet expectations. Despite having his worst season in 2020, Harbaugh has still won 69 percent of his games at Michigan (49-22), including 10-win seasons in three of his six campaigns (three of five that were of a normal length). Director of Athletics Warde Manuel has made it clear that he still has confidence in Harbaugh, which goes against the national narrative that Harbaugh's seat is burning. "We want success. Did I put a number on it? No. I want him to move forward and build this and continue to drive us toward success in football," Manuel said in March. Again, nobody wants to have more success in football at Michigan than Jim Harbaugh." It's still clear that the pressure for Harbaugh and Co. to win is as high as its ever been.

4. New Defensive System