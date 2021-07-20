Tom Brady Expected To Play 'At Least' Two More Seasons

Tom Brady will be 44 years old when the NFL season begins in September, but he's not planning on calling his football career quits following the upcoming campaign, according to his trainer, Alex Guerrero, on an appearance on the Adam Schefter Podcast. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to defend their Super Bowl title, he's seeking his eighth title. Guerrero said that he expects Brady to play at least two more seasons, which would be through the 2022 campaign, when his contract expires. “I know from my perspective that I want to honor my promise to him in helping him with his goal. If his goal changes, no problem,” Guerrero said. “If he says, ‘Hey, I think I’m gonna call it a day,’ then great. No problem. I would 100 percent support that. RELATED: PFF Ranks The Nation's Quarterbacks: Where Does Michigan's Check In? RELATED: READY FOR TAKEOFF: Aidan Hutchinson Promotes The Wolverine Football Preview

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was named Super Bowl 55 MVP. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"But in my mind, I’m trying to prepare him to do that. I thought about this year two years ago. I try to keep his body three years ahead of where we’re gonna be. So I’m thinking about not just next year but I’m thinking about, ‘Well what if he feels so good at 45 and wants to play at 46?’ I don’t know, so I better plan. I better plan to think about how I need to get his body prepared for 46 or 47. Like, I don’t know. It might be 45. It might be 44. But I just know that I want to hold up my end of the bargain at working hard to support his goal of playing to 45.” Schefter, in making sure he had his facts straight, followed up and asked if it's fair to say he's expected to be playing at least two more seasons. "Yeah, I expect him to play this year and next year," Guerrero replied. Brady has long targeted continuing his career until he's at least 45 years old, and as that age nears, it's becoming more and more clear that it's a realistic goal.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!