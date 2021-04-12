Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker James Ross III is taking the next step in his coaching journey. The Orchard Lake, Mich., native has been hired by head coach Peter Stuursma to coach linebackers at Hope College (Holland, Mich.), a Division III, MIAA conference powerhouse program. Ross worked as a graduate assistant for U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh for the last three seasons (2018-20), and was a standout linebacker for the Maize and Blue from 2012-15. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in his first year with the program, and totaled 187 total tackles, including 16 stops for loss, and three sacks during his time in Ann Arbor. "I have watched James grow from a young football player at Orchard Lake St. Mary's to his career as a player, at the University of Michigan and the NFL, to now," Stuursma said in a statement. "I am ecstatic to have him join the institution of Hope College. "James brings a toughness, a work ethic, an expertise, and the ability to build relationships with players that will be a huge asset to our program. He has hit the ground running. We feel fortunate to have someone of his caliber here at Hope College." RELATED: Michigan Football Detailed Spring Depth Chart: The Offense RELATED: Michigan Spring Game Recap, Part II: Defense Standouts, Big Plays & More

Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker and graduate assistant coach James Ross III is headed to Hope College. (Hope Football Twitter Account)

Ross is excited for his next chapter. "Hope has some really high character guys on the team," Ross said. "Coach Stuursma is doing some great things with this program, and you can really see the progression. When he called me and offered me the job and voiced his plans for this program, my wife and I both knew then it was something I definitely wanted to be a part of." "When kids choose a school, they usually look for relatability within that program. I plan to add to a coaching staff that already has such great experience. Hopefully, my background and story can relate to more potential minority student-athletes who would be great additions to Hope College." After working with Ross for a total of four years (one as a player and three as a coach), Harbaugh believes he is destined to add to the Flying Dutchmen's success in a big way.