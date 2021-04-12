Hope College Hires Former Michigan Wolverine James Ross III As LBs Coach
Former Michigan Wolverines football linebacker James Ross III is taking the next step in his coaching journey. The Orchard Lake, Mich., native has been hired by head coach Peter Stuursma to coach linebackers at Hope College (Holland, Mich.), a Division III, MIAA conference powerhouse program.
Ross worked as a graduate assistant for U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh for the last three seasons (2018-20), and was a standout linebacker for the Maize and Blue from 2012-15. He was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team in his first year with the program, and totaled 187 total tackles, including 16 stops for loss, and three sacks during his time in Ann Arbor.
"I have watched James grow from a young football player at Orchard Lake St. Mary's to his career as a player, at the University of Michigan and the NFL, to now," Stuursma said in a statement. "I am ecstatic to have him join the institution of Hope College.
"James brings a toughness, a work ethic, an expertise, and the ability to build relationships with players that will be a huge asset to our program. He has hit the ground running. We feel fortunate to have someone of his caliber here at Hope College."
Ross is excited for his next chapter.
"Hope has some really high character guys on the team," Ross said. "Coach Stuursma is doing some great things with this program, and you can really see the progression. When he called me and offered me the job and voiced his plans for this program, my wife and I both knew then it was something I definitely wanted to be a part of."
After working with Ross for a total of four years (one as a player and three as a coach), Harbaugh believes he is destined to add to the Flying Dutchmen's success in a big way.
"James is the consummate football coach who is dedicated to mentoring and participating in the development of the young men he coaches and teaches," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He played and conducted himself at a high level as a student-athlete and later as an outstanding football coach at the University of Michigan.
"James, wife Omni, and son Jayce will contribute much to the Holland, Michigan community. I look forward to watching his continued success as a husband, father and talented football coach."
With the Wolverines, Ross served under now-former defensive coordinator Don Brown, who is now heading the defense at Arizona, working with linebackers.
"James is one of the hardest-working men I know working in the coaching profession," Brown said. "He is destined for greatness in this great game. He also understands the meaning of family. I look forward to watching his progression at Hope College and know that he will make a difference with the young people he coaches."
An African American studies major at U-M with a minor in Community Action and Social Change, Ross hopes to bring what he has learned about community to the Hope program.
"I love the family aspect of this team. I knew it was a very family-oriented program when Coach Stuursma asked to Zoom call with my wife and my son after offering the job," Ross said. "The biggest thing that stuck out to me was the diversity and inclusion piece. It's exciting to see these kinds of diversity and inclusion initiatives being taken seriously.
"When kids choose a school, they usually look for relatability within that program. I plan to add to a coaching staff that already has such great experience. Hopefully, my background and story can relate to more potential minority student-athletes who would be great additions to Hope College."
