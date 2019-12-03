A trio of former Michigan Wolverines football defensive linemen in Chase Winovich, Mo Hurst and Taco Charlton each recorded sacks in the NFL's Week 13, with several other former U-M players making headlines as well. Below is a complete list of how they all performed over Thanksgiving weekend.

DE Brandon Graham played for the Michigan Wolverines' football team from 2006-09. (USA Today Sports Images)

OG Ben Braden, New York Jets

Resides on the 4-8 Jets' practice squad and has not appeared in an affair in 2019 …Released by the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 7 and was signed by New York on Nov. 13.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Connected on 24 of his 47 passes for 326 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, while also rushing for 13 yards in New England's 28-22 loss at Houston … Has thrown for 3,268 yards, 18 touchdowns and six picks this season, to go along with a 61.1 completion percentage and three rushing scores … Brady's 3,268 yards are the fifth most in the NFL and his 18 TD passes are tied for 13th. "Tom Brady's season-long frustration continued in Sunday night's 28-22 loss in Houston, during which the Patriots quarterback was visibly irritated on multiple occasions and vocally exhorted teammates on the sideline," NFL.com's Kevin Patra wrote. "The relationship with a young and new receiving corps has been a problem all season, with Brady earning his third straight game with a completion percentage of below 60 and a passer rating of below 90.0 in four straight."

This was a tremendous play by Tom Brady, first keeping the play alive in the pocket and then the ball placement on the throw in a tight window. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/cKTxWY0CPj — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) December 2, 2019

Tom Brady telling his receivers they have to play "Faster, quicker, more explosive."pic.twitter.com/cBpgNjSvZM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 2, 2019

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets on Sept. 25, he was signed to the 6-6 Colts' practice squad on Oct. 8, and has not appeared in a clash with either team this year.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Started and accumulated seven tackles in 7-5 Pittsburgh's 20-13 victory over 5-7 Cleveland … Bush has started 11 of 12 contests this season and has compiled 86 tackles, one sack, four passes defended, two interceptions for six yards and a forced fumble. "Entering the contest, Bush led the Steelers in tackles and now has 86 on the season," the RotoWire staff at CBSSports wrote. "The rookie linebacker has been an integral part of a defense that has held opponents to 13 points or less in three of the last four games."

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Resides on the 4-8 Broncos' injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL on Aug. 28.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Came off the bench in 3-9 Miami's 37-31 victory over Philadelphia and logged two tackles, one sack and a forced fumble … Charlton has started five of the nine games he has played in with Miami this season, and has notched 20 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Taco Charlton has 5 sacks since being traded to Miami. — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) December 2, 2019

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on the 3-9 Redskins' injured reserve and has not played in an outing this year.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started the Chiefs' 40-9 win over Oakland but only posted one tackle … Clark has started nine of 10 showdowns with 8-4 Kansas City, and has racked up 27 stops, five sacks, three passes defended, one interception for five yards and three forced fumbles. "Clark was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a shoulder injury," the RotoWire staff at CBS Sports explained. "The Chiefs held a commanding lead when Clark exited, so there's hope that he was held out as a precautionary measure. It'll be worth keeping an eye on the disruptive defensive end's practice status leading up to Week 14's clash against the Patriots, as Clark was hitting his stride with four sacks over the previous three contests."

Chiefs coach Andy Reid doesn't have any injury updates from Sunday's game. DE Frank Clark, RB Darrel Williams and DB Rashad Fenton left the games with injuries. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 2, 2019

Chiefs’ snap counts from Sunday’s game:



* S Juan Thornhill played all 60 defensive snaps.

* CB Kendall Fuller played 17 defensive snaps on his return to action.

* DE Frank Clark played 33 snaps before exiting with a shoulder injury.

* RBs McCoy, Thompson each played 24 snaps. pic.twitter.com/JAuLeE4yeK — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) December 2, 2019

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Played, but did not start in Arizona's 34-7 loss to the 7-5 Los Angeles Rams … Cole has only begun two of the 12 tilts he has played in with the 3-8-1 Cardinals in 2019.

CB Blake Countess, New York Jets

Did not see the field in the Jets' 22-6 loss at 1-11 Cincinnati … Countess has only played in five affairs (no starts) with the Jets this season, but has yet to record a statistic.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Is on the 7-5 Steelers' practice squad and has not seen the field in 2019.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Returned to practice on Nov. 13 after breaking his collarbone in the opening week of the season, but will not return in 2019 per 1075thefan.com. "The 2019 season for Devin Funchess will be just three quarters long," they wrote. "That’s it. Following Sunday’s loss to the Titans, Frank Reich confirmed that the broken collarbone Funchess suffered in the season opener is still not close to 100 percent healed. "With the Colts facing a Wednesday deadline of either bringing Funchess back onto the 53-man roster, or leaving him on IR for the remainder of the season, they will choose the latter. An MRI late last week confirmed the news of Funchess’ 2019 campaign being over." Funchess only appeared in the season-opening loss to the Chargers, and reeled in three catches for 32 yards.



#Colts WR Devin Funchess will not be activated off IR. https://t.co/Vszeu3kF7P — IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) December 2, 2019

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Registered one tackle off the bench in Green Bay's 31-13 triumph over the Giants … Gary has played in all 12 clashes (no starts) for the 9-3 Packers, but has only tallied 13 tackles and one sack.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on injured reserve after suffering his second concussion of the year on Nov. 17 … Gedeon started five of the eight tilts he participated in this season, and logged 13 tackles.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Was inactive for the Steelers' 20-13 win over the Browns and has only played in three contests this season for Pittsburgh, with the lone stat he's accumulated being a fumble recovery.

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started in the 3-8-1 Lions' Thanksgiving loss to the Bears, and has earned the starting nod in all 11 contests he has taken part in this season.

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Is on the Bengals' injured reserve … Glasgow started two of the five games he participated in before sustaining a knee injury on Oct. 27, and compiled seven tackles.

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Logged two tackles in Philadelphia's 37-31 setback at 3-9 Miami … Graham has received the starting nod in all 12 outings this year and has notched 39 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble … His 7.5 quarterback takedowns are tied for 20th in the NFL.

Brandon Graham says he believes Eagles can rebound from 5-7 start and loss to Dolphins @6abc pic.twitter.com/tPYQZO5CNC — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 1, 2019

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Has yet to appear in a showdown for the 8-4 Chiefs in 2019.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Has found a home on the 8-4 Texans' practice squad and has been there the entire campaign.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Played in Seattle's 37-30 win over Minnesota last night, but did not accumulate any stats … Hill has started two of the eight games he's played in in 2019, and has compiled eight tackles.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Didn't start, but posted one tackle and a sack in Oakland's 40-9 blowout loss at 8-4 Kansas City over the weekend … Hurt has only started two of 12 tilts in 2019, and has racked up 15 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one pass defended.

OL Kyle Kalis, Oakland Raiders

Was signed to the Raiders' practice squad on Oct. 23 and has not received playing time this season.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started in the Titans' 31-17 triumph over the Colts … Lewan has started all eight affairs he has participated in after returning on Oct. 6 from his four-clash suspension.

Taylor Lewan says it’s just cramps. Derrick Henry carried the load with his third straight 100-yard game (26-149-1). #Titans @NC5 pic.twitter.com/PVX9og9VNZ — Steve Layman (@SteveLayman) December 1, 2019

Vrabel says he appreciates Taylor Lewan doing his job and avoiding penalties as of late.



“He’s been dialed in. He’s been locked in” #Titans pic.twitter.com/8vcRPvME8y — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 2, 2019

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Started the 6-6 Cowboys' 26-15 Thanksgiving loss to the Bills, and recorded six tackles and one pass defended … Lewis has earning the starting nod in three of 12 contests in 2019, and has registered 29 stops, three sacks, four passes defended, an interception he returned 20 yards and a fumble recovery he ran back 63 yards for a touchdown. "On 1st and 10 from the Dallas 20, Frank Gore was tackled for a loss, but it was the next play that would really push the Bills back and force them to settle for a field goal," Matt Minich of Blogging the Boys wrote, breaking down a huge play Lewis made on Thursday. "The Bills came out in the shotgun with two receivers lined up tightly on either side of the formation. The Cowboys overloaded their defensive line away from the single-back, Devin Singletary. It was this defensive alignment that made the sack happen. "DeMarcus Lawrence lined up outside of right tackle Cody Ford, rushing the edge. Christian Covington lined up basically head-up on center Mitch Morse. Although Covington rushed the A-Gap opposite of the blitz, this alignment forced Morse to block Covington initially. This left only one blocker on the right side of the Bills’ offensive line, right guard Jon Felciano. "Felciano pass-set to protect the B-gap from Kerry Hyder who was aligned in a 3-technique, but when Hyder stunted into the A-gap, he stayed engaged. This left no one to block slot-cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Lewis aligned over the number two receiver, but since the formation was so compact, he was able to quickly blitz the B-gap. "Morse eventually came off of his block on Covington and engaged with Hyder, but Felciano never came off to pick up the blitzer. Lewis brought down Bills quarterback Josh Allen for an 11-yard loss. This put the Bills in an insurmountable third down situation and they came away from the drive with only three points."

Nice job by Jourdan Lewis of being physical in the contact window, which disrupts Beasley's route and forces the incompletion. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/sHYvVWJH52 — John Owning (@JohnOwning) November 29, 2019

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Tallied two tackles and a pass defended in the Rams' 34-7 triumph at Arizona … Long has played in six games (no starts) and has totaled seven stops and a pass defended on the year.

OL Erik Magnuson, Oakland Raiders

Resides on the Raiders' practice squad, with his lone appearance in 2019 coming in the Nov. 3 win over Detroit … Magnuson was signed by Oakland off the Bills' practice squad on Oct. 30.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Is on Seattle's practice squad and has not played in an outing since Sept. 22, after taking part in the first three showdowns of the season and accumulating three tackles.

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Earned his first start of the year in 10-2 New Orleans' 26-18 win at Atlanta on Thanksgiving … Omameh has taken part in 10 tilts for the Saints this season.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Missed Sunday's 31-13 loss to the Packers with a back injury … Peppers had begun all 11 affairs for 2-10 New York prior to this past weekend, and had compiled 76 tackles, five passes defended, one interception he returned 32 yards for a score and three forced fumbles … He has also averaged 12.3 yards on four punt returns and 23 yards on one kick return.

#Giants played Julian Love for 65 of 67 snaps in place of injured S Jabrill Peppers. So much for stated plan to use him & Michael Thomas. (To be fair: Thomas did play 7 snaps.) #IDPHits pic.twitter.com/fqu7Wn00hg — Matt Schauf (@SchaufDS) December 2, 2019

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Has spent the entire campaign on the 3-9 Dolphins' practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played for the first time all season in Sunday's 28-11 loss to the Buccaneers, but did not log any stats … Ryan had missed the first 11 clashes of the year recovering from a torn ACL in the offseason.

#Jaguars snap counts from Sunday against the Buccaneers



Jake Ryan was back on the football field with 22 special teams snaps. Didn’t get in on the action as far as defense



Josh Allen played 44 snaps (58%)



Marcus Gilchrist played 19 defensive snaps (25%) — mostly 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/ZUHb3yNFUl — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 2, 2019

HUGE S/O to @JakeRyan_47 for walking over and signing my Michigan mini yesterday... i sincerely appreciate your time and i LOVE how it turned out! @Jaguars #GoJags !! #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/YbVIEQf8vX — Stephen Dickey (@stephen_dickey) December 2, 2019

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started at right guard 4-8 Los Angeles' 23-20 loss to Denver, marking the 12th straight contest he'd begun this year.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Played, but did not notch any stats in Jacksonville's 28-11 loss to Tampa Bay … Watson has received playing time in four games in 2019, and has posted one tackle.

P Matt Wile, Detroit Lions

Is on the Lions' practice squad, after the club signed him on Nov. 16 following his waiving by the Falcons on Oct. 15 … Wile appeared in two outings with Atlanta, and averaged 48.3 yards on six punts, while dropping three of the six inside the opposing 20-yard line.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Started and racked up seven tackles in the Jaguars' loss to the Buccaneers … Wilson has begun all 12 showdowns this season, and has recorded 60 stops, two passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Registered one tackle and a sack in the Patriots' Sunday night loss at Houston … Winovich has seen the field for all 12 tilts (no starts), and has tallied 17 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a touchdown he scored after running back a blocked punt.

Rookie DE Chase Winovich gets to Watson for the 1st down sack to start the drive.



Winovich now has 5.5 sacks on the season. #Patriots — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) December 2, 2019

Another under the radar player:



Chase Winovich has 5.5 sacks and has been all over the place on special teams. He’s showing he’s improvements.



Kid is going to be a stud. I like his future!#PatsNation — Dylan (@DJ_Smiles715) December 2, 2019

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens

Started Baltimore's 20-17 triumph over 10-2 San Francisco, totaling four tackles, half a sack and one pass defended … Wormley has received the starting nod in five of the Ravens' 12 affairs in 2019, and has accumulated 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended.

-- Chris Wormley’s swat helps Ravens defense salvage rough day vs. 49ers: https://t.co/zbEgSzooTZ — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) December 2, 2019

Ravens’ snap-count analysis from Week 13 win vs. 49ers: Chris Wormley’s workload nearly tripled from the previous week, and L.J. Fort’s more than doubled. https://t.co/bffGEZRJOQ — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) December 2, 2019