The Michigan Wolverines' football regular-season came to a disappointing end on Saturday against Ohio State, with miscues and a poor defensive serving as the name of the game for a second straight year. We recap what all went wrong, along with a few of the bright spots that were present for U-M.

The Michigan Wolverines' last football win over Ohio State came in 2011. (Per Kjeldsen)

Key Moment of the Game

Facing a third-and-nine from the OSU 12-yard line, senior quarterback Shea Patterson took a shotgun snap midway through the second quarter with his club trailing 21-13. Junior center Cesar Ruiz's snap was on target, but Patterson simply fumbled the ball and Ohio State fifth-year senior defensive tackle Robert Landers recovered it, ending U-M's drive. The turnover served as a huge momentum blow to Michigan's chances, as the Wolverines only scored 14 more points the rest of the game and were outscored 35-14 from that point on.

Three Things That Worked

1. The First Half Passing Attack Offensive coordinator Josh Gattis drew up a beautiful game plan, with Michigan coming out of the gates firing the ball all over the yard en route to Patterson compiling 250 yards through the first two quarters. The Wolverine pass catchers were consistently open, and U-M wound up posting 305 passing yards on an OSU secondary that hadn't given up more than 218 all year. 2. The Offensive Intensity to Start the Game Michigan's offense came out with the appropriate fire and intensity, stringing together two 75-yard scoring drives in the first quarter alone on its way to 13 points in the opening frame. U-M's offensive attack looked like it would at least be capable of hanging with OSU in a shootout, but the efficiency soon slowed down and the club was held to just 111 yards in the second half. 3. N/A



Three Things That Didn't Work