The Michigan Wolverines' football team fell to No. 17 in today's AP Poll and No. 18 in the Coaches edition, after being ranked No. 10 in the former and No. 11 in the latter. U-M's significant tumble this afternoon was due to its 56-27 home loss to Ohio State yesterday.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team has compiled a 30-5 home record under Jim Harbaugh. (Lon Horwedel)

OSU, meanwhile, remained at No. 2 in both polls, while No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 12 Penn State, No. 15 Minnesota and No. 18 Iowa also made appearances in the AP top-25. Notre Dame, who Michigan crushed 45-14 on Oct. 26, concluded its regular-season with a 10-2 record and slotted in at No. 14 nationally. The Maize and Blue, meanwhile, finished 9-3 and wound up concluding as the nation's second highest-rated three-loss team, behind only Auburn at No. 11. Yesterday's loss to the Buckeyes snapped U-M's 13-game home winning streak, with its last loss in Ann Arbor occurring on Nov. 25, 2017, to Ohio State.

Michigan next awaits its bowl fate, and will be looking to win its first bowl game since head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year of 2015, when he took down Florida in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl, 41-7. The Maize and Blue will also be attempting to win 10 games for the fourth time in five years. The 577 yards U-M allowed to OSU yesterday were the most they had given up in a game since 2007, when Oregon piled up 624 on them in a 39-7 Ducks win.

