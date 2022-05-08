How the Michigan tennis teams fared in the NCAA Tournaments this weekend

The men's and women's tennis teams both advanced to the NCAA Tournament this year. The tournament began this weekend, and one team is still vying for a national championship.

Women's team

The women's team knocked off Oregon, 4-0, on Friday afternoon in the Austin, Texas regional. The Wolverines blew past the Ducks to set up a date with No. 3-ranked Texas in the tournament's second round.

However, the Longhorns proved to be too much for the Big Ten Tournament-winning Wolverines. Michigan fell, 4-0, and saw its season come to a close.

Although the team's season is over, Kari Miller, an Ann Arbor native, will represent Michigan at the NCAA Singles Championship, which will take place May 23-28. Miller was defeated by Texas' second-ranked Peyton Stearns, 6-1 6-2, on Saturday.

Men's team

The men's team, which hosted its regional, did not falter. It defeated Western Michigan, 4-0, on Friday to advance to the second round.

On Saturday, Michigan, along with its opponent, Oklahoma, moved to the outdoor courts at the Varsity Tennis Center. The change in scenery didn't affect the Wolverines, though. The team dominated Oklahoma from the get-go. Ondrej Styler, Jacob Bickersteth and Nino Ehrenschneider all recorded victories in singles.