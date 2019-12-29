It was clear the game plan was to feed Teske early and often offensively, with the veteran big man scoring Michigan’s first four points and six of the team’s first 10.

The story surrounding the Michigan Wolverines’ 86-60 basketball win over UMass-Lowell today was senior center Jon Teske and his career-high 25 points.

Sophomore forward Brandon Johns started in Livers’ place and turned in a modest six points and four boards, with Howard making it clear earlier in the week he didn’t expect anyone to step in and replicate the junior’s 13.6 points per game.

Sunday was also the first game without junior forward Isaiah Livers, who suffered a groin injury in last Saturday’s win over Presbyterian and is out indefinitely.

“It’s a coach’s dream to have players who are wired the right way and who want to do whatever they can to be their best version.

“I’m happy we have big guys who are also skilled and have put forth the work in the summer. It hasn’t always been driven by the coaches, because they’ve come in on off days and worked and have gotten up shots, watched film and have gotten in the weight room.

“Today was a good day to continue with that game plan. Jon was very active out there, competed at a high level and played inspired basketball.

“Yes, I wanted to take advantage of our size and of Jon’s skill level. It hasn’t been a secret I’ve been establishing him in the post with our inside outside game.

“We knew they were not a big team with the size of guys like Jon, [redshirt junior center] Austin [Davis] or any of our bigs,” head coach Juwan Howard explained afterward.

“I told him he was starting yesterday,” Howard said of Johns. “He’s a competitor with his effort, energy and attention to detail.

“He stayed to the game plan, and his energy always inspires us. I think they [those filling in for Livers] all did great. What we’re missing is Isaiah’s 14 points per game and his almost 50 percent from three.

“Brandon came out and gave us the energy we needed, and competed the way he does. He made the right decisions with the basketball.

“[Sophomore center] Colin [Castleton] also came in and gave us good rebounding; he had nine rebounds, six defensive and three offensive, and was active on the glass to give us second chance opportunities.

“It was all hands on deck, but we have to do it by committee. Their job is to go out there and compete, and play the right way for the group.

“We want them to play inspired basketball and to do their job.”

Today was U-M’s final non-conference game of the 2019-20 campaign, with the Wolverines wrapping up the slate with a 9-2 record.

Conference play will resume next Sunday at Michigan State, with the Maize and Blue already having split two league games this year (beat Iowa and lost at Illinois).

“I don’t give grades right now,” Howard revealed when asked to critique his team up to this point. “I’m not a professor or a teacher.

“I understand we have conference play on Jan. 5, but we’ve also played conference games in December when we faced Illinois and Iowa.

“We take it one game at a time, but our goal now will be to get better and improve on Tuesday in practice, while also preparing for Michigan State.

“We’ll be playing against a well-coached and skilled team who is one of the best in the conference. Last year we lost three times to them, and I know it still stings those guys in the locker room.”