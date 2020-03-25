Hunter Dickinson, Several Michigan Targets Named High School All-Americans
Four-star 2020 Michigan basketball commit Hunter Dickinson, along with several U-M targets, were honored today as MaxPreps came out with its All-American teams.
Dickinson was named second-team All-American by MaxPreps for his senior season. He averaged 17.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game on the year, helping lead his team to a conference title. He was honored by the Washington Post earlier this month as the All-MET Player of the Year.
Ypsilanti (Mich.) Lincoln High five-star small forward 2022 target Emoni Bates was named first-team All-American, after averaging 32.4 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 2.2 steals per contest as a sophomore.
Undecided class of 2022 Austin (Texas) Vandegrift High School five-star small forward Greg Brown earned second-team honors. He averaged 26.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.1 assists per game as a senior, and has U-M included in his final five along with Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis and Texas. He will announce his college decision on April 24.
Finally, 2020 five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher out of Mayfair High School in Lakewood (Calif.) was named an honorable mention All-American. He averaged 29.2 points, eight rebounds, 3.9 assists and 3.1 steals per game in his senior season. U-M is considered the favorite to land the 6-foot-5 shooting guard.
