Michigan Wolverines basketball top 2022 target Emoni Bates was named a first-team All-American by MaxPreps. (Brian Neubert/GoldandBlack.com)

Dickinson was named second-team All-American by MaxPreps for his senior season. He averaged 17.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game on the year, helping lead his team to a conference title. He was honored by the Washington Post earlier this month as the All-MET Player of the Year.

Ypsilanti (Mich.) Lincoln High five-star small forward 2022 target Emoni Bates was named first-team All-American, after averaging 32.4 points, nine rebounds, three assists and 2.2 steals per contest as a sophomore.

Undecided class of 2022 Austin (Texas) Vandegrift High School five-star small forward Greg Brown earned second-team honors. He averaged 26.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 2.1 assists per game as a senior, and has U-M included in his final five along with Auburn, Kentucky, Memphis and Texas. He will announce his college decision on April 24.