Michigan will be without a handful of players against Rutgers on Saturday, with sources confirming to Maize & Blue Review that none of the absences will be long-term.

M&BR can confirm the following players will be out vs Rutgers;

Ryan Hayes

Roman Wilson

Jaylen Harrell

Makari Paige

Kalel Mullings

M&BR was able to confirm from sources earlier that Jeffrey Persi will be starting at LT in place of Ryan Hayes.

READ: SOURCES: Jeff Persi set to start at LT for Michigan against Rutgers

M&BR also confirmed that Gemon Green traveled with the team and IS expected to play. He is likely not starting but there are no limitations on his play.

READ: SOURCE: Gemon Green expected to be in uniform for Michigan against Rutgers