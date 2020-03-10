In U-M's 2-5 stretch in January, it allowed opponents to shoot 47.6 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three. The Wolverines gave up 76.3 points per game in those seven contests.



The biggest difference between those struggles and the February success was the defense. It didn't hurt that junior forward Isaiah Livers returned from injury, and was able to play in five games during the month. His presence on defense is adds a much-needed boost.

The Wolverines ramped up the defense in the seven games from Feb. 1 to Feb. 22, allowing opponents to shoot just 37.0 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three, while only giving up 60.9 points per game. No opponent in those seven games scored more than 1.00 points per possession.