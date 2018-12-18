On Monday, Stadium Network’s Brett McMurphy first reported that sophomore defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon will transfer from Michigan. Michigan spokesperson Dave Ablauf did not confirm the news but offered that Solomon “has permission to speak with other schools which gives him the opportunity to transfer or stay at Michigan.”

It seems that Solomon is set on leaving.

Solomon’s presence on the field was limited in 2018. He participated in only five games and saw only 71 snaps due to health issues. He had only six tackles, all of which were assisted and none of which were for a loss. In fact, Solomon had fewer tackles than walk-on redshirt freshman receiver Jake McCurry (nine). Perceived through that lens, if Solomon proceeds with his transfer, his exit from Ann Arbor would have a minimal impact on the Wolverines’ future.

Perceived through any other lens, though, Solomon’s transfer would have an enormous impact.