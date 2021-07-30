INSIDE THE FORT (ITF): Football Intel Ahead Of Camp, Tarris Reed Jr. Update
The latest edition of Inside The Fort brings you plenty of behind-the-scenes Michigan Wolverines football and basketball scuttlebutt.
We provide an update on Jim Harbaugh's squad as it heads into training camp, which begins August 6, including on wide receivers who are impressing and much more.
We also give some insight on 2022 Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy four-star shooting guard Jett Howard, the son of head coach Juwan Howard, from his high school head coach, Sean McAloon, who also gives his take on the U-M program as a whole. Included in this ITF is an update on where things stand with 2022 Branson (Mo.) Link Year four-star center Tarris Reed Jr as his August 5 decision date draws closer.
Starting with football, and where thing stand heading into the start of football season (first practice is a week from today) …
Folks who have been skeptical and critical in the recent past are encouraged by what they’ve seen and heard about summer conditioning, to the point that we’ve heard “summer workouts are going great.” There’s been great competition between guys at many positions — head coach Jim Harbaugh talked about a lot of them during Media Day — and there’s little tolerance for some of the B.S. that took place last year in the locker room.
Some of the cancers have been cut out completely, others are in remission and battling for their jobs with the knowledge that attitude as much as skill is going to be what gets them on the field — thus, some of the names we’ve heard that might have been surprising to some as potential starters.“
We hope it carries over into camp and that there is a true competition this year,” one source said … and it seems to be headed that way.That’s especially true in the wide receiver room, where a new face is making an impact. Redshirt junior Jackson State receiver transfer Daylen Baldwin might have been a late bloomer, but he’s looking more and more like a guy who will push to start from day one.“Baldwin is the real deal,” our source said. “He’s had some moments that he looks like he can be a difference maker.”
