Michigan Is An Elite Developer Of NBA Talent, And There's No End In Sight

Michigan basketball made waves during the NBA Draft once again, with wing Franz Wagner (No. 8 overall in the first round to the Orlando Magic) and forward Isaiah Livers (No. 42 overall in the second round to the Detroit Pistons) being the 12th and 13th Wolverines to be picked since 2011. Wagner is the ninth first-round choice out of Michigan since 2013. Michigan has had 63 NBA Draft selections throughout history, 18 of which have come in the lottery and 29 in the first round. The Wolverines' 29 first-round picks are the sixth-most out of any college, trailing only (in order) Kentucky, North Carolina, Duke, UCLA and Kansas. Those numbers are even more impressive when considering the Wolverines had just one draft pick during their dormant years from 2001-10, before former head coach John Beilein (2007-19) led the program's resurgence that included two national title game appearances, two Big Ten regular-season titles, two Big Ten Tournament titles and 278 total wins (the most by any coach in U-M history). RELATED: Michigan's Franz Wagner Drafted No. 8 Overall In NBA Draft By Orlando Magic RELATED: Detroit Pistons Select Michigan's Isaiah Livers At No. 42 In NBA Draft

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard (left) and John Beilein (right) have combined to have produced 13 NBA Draft selections since 2011. (AP Images)

One might assume that NBA Draft success comes natural for programs that win at a high level, but that's not always the case. Michigan stands as the only Big Ten program to have a first-round draft choice in at least seven of the last nine drafts. Rival Ohio State has put eight of its players in the first round and 11 in the draft altogether since 2007. But a closer look shows that the Buckeyes have fallen off a bit when it comes to developing NBA talent, with only two picks over the last eight drafts. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, took over a winning program in 1995 and had the Spartans on more than solid footing when Beilein came into the picture at Michigan. The Spartans have won the Big Ten regular-season title six times since 2007 and have, for the most part, landed higher-ranked recruiting classes than the Maize and Blue. However, Izzo has produced five first-rounders and 11 total picks since in that time frame, less than the Wolverines. He's seen one of his players taken in the top-10 of the last 20 drafts, while the Wolverines have had three top-10 selections since in the last nine years. Purdue has won three Big Ten titles and produced eight picks in that span, including just two first-rounders, while fellow conference power Wisconsin, which also has three titles, has seen only four of its players selected since 2007.

First-Round NBA Draft Picks Since 2013 Big Ten School First-Round Picks Michigan 9 Indiana 5 Michigan State 5 Maryland 3 Wisconsin 2 Ohio State 1 Purdue 1

Needless to say, Michigan, which has made five straight NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 appearances, is winning both on the hardwood and in the draft. In fact, one of Beilein's downfalls — for lack of a better term — was that his players developed into NBA commodities ahead of schedule, leaving him scrambling to find recruits at the last second many springs and never having teams as old as he would've liked. The Wolverines had eight players in the league last season, including standouts Duncan Robinson (Miami Heat), Caris LeVert (Indiana Pacers) and Tim Hardaway Jr. The ones who are in the category of 'role player' are contributors as well, thanks in part to their experience at Michigan.

Former Michigan Wolverines basketball guard Caris LeVert beat a form of kidney cancer this season and was able to return to the court. (USA TODAY Sports Images)