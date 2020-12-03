The latest edition of Inside The Fort (part one of two, with the second part to come Friday), brings you the latest on Michigan's COVID situation and a behind the scenes look at what the future may hold for head coach Jim Harbaugh and the program following the season.

Here's a sample of what's Inside The Fort:

Michigan’s game with Maryland has been cancelled due to COVID concerns, and the rest of the season appears to be in jeopardy, too. There has been a “major outbreak” on the team, per several sources, and that’s shut things down for the foreseeable future.“It’s highly unlikely they’ll play (at Ohio State),” two sources have said … and it’s not because they’re “waving the white flag,” as ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit said in putting his foot in his mouth the other night.

To say U-M was upset by his words is an understatement. We’ve seen A.D. Warde Manuel’s comments, and that was two days after Herbstreit’s “apology” … one he only made because one of his Michigan friends in the media let him know immediately that what he suspected (Michigan ducking Ohio State) wasn’t at all accurate.

This season has been a mess, and there are several reasons for it. These guys were all on the same page during the summer, according to many, and were anxious to play. They worked their butts off, followed social distancing protocols out of respect for their teammates — some who didn’t, in fact are no longer on the team. That’s how serious they were about it — and were tight before and after the Minnesota game.

